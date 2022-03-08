FBR to address mobile blockage issue of Overseas Pakistani

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have jointly developed a new system to address the complaints from overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan regarding blocking of their mobile devices via Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).

In order to overcome this issue a temporary registration system is being introduced for those overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals who do not intend to keep their mobile device in Pakistan and will be applicable for only one mobile handset device.

To avail this facility, the applicant shall provide credentials including passport number, date of arrival and intended date of departure, mobile SIM issued in the applicant’s name, and IMEI(s) of the device.

The new system shall carry out real time validation from FIA IBMS to verify the date of arrival of the applicant.

Article continues after this advertisement

On lapse of 120 days of the stay of the applicant, the IMEI(s) utilized under this facilitation shall be suspended and will not be utilized on local network services.

In case, the same applicant visits Pakistan again, he/she will be required to re-apply for this temporary facilitation, by re-entering the credentials which were used for the 1st or previous registration under this scheme.

This system will not only facilitate overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals coming to Pakistan on a short term basis but will also create a positive image of the country. Likewise, the checks introduced under this system will ensure that only the genuine overseas Pakistani/foreign national avails the said facility.

It is pertinent to mention that FBR has already introduced a number of innovative digital interventions to ensure taxpayers facilitation and ease of doing business through technology.