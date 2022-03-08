Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR to address mobile blockage issue of Overseas Pakistani

By Shahzad Paracha

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have jointly developed a new system to address the complaints from overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan regarding blocking of their mobile devices via Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).

In order to overcome this issue a temporary registration system is being introduced for those overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals who do not intend to keep their mobile device in Pakistan and will be applicable for only one mobile handset device. 

To avail this facility, the applicant shall provide credentials including passport number, date of arrival and intended date of departure, mobile SIM issued in the applicant’s name, and IMEI(s) of the device.

The new system shall carry out real time validation from FIA IBMS to verify the date of arrival of the applicant. 

Article continues after this advertisement

On lapse of 120 days of the stay of the applicant, the IMEI(s) utilized under this facilitation shall be suspended and will not be utilized on local network services. 

In case, the same applicant visits Pakistan again, he/she will be required to re-apply for this temporary facilitation, by re-entering the credentials which were used for the 1st or previous registration under this scheme. 

This system will not only facilitate overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals coming to Pakistan on a short term basis but will also create a positive image of the country. Likewise, the checks introduced under this system will ensure that only the genuine overseas Pakistani/foreign national avails the said facility. 

It is pertinent to mention that FBR has already introduced a number of innovative digital interventions to ensure taxpayers facilitation and ease of doing business through technology.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLevi’s initiates #IShapeMyWorld campaign to celebrate women changemakers
Next articleSBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Registration drive started by KP Revenue Authority

To facilitate taxpayers and to provide on-spot registration to unregistered taxpayers associated with the services sector in Dera Ismail Khan and Kohat, the Khyber...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflows under RDA reach $3.632bn ending February 2022

According to State Bank of Pakistan the total inflows under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) have reached $3.632 billion at the end of February 2022,...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc Improved inflation outlook, moderation in CAD, and sustainable growth drive decision to keep policy rate stable Karachi The Monetary Policy...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal cabinet may approve appointment of new MD PPL

The federal cabinet scheduled to meet on Tuesday is likely to take a final decision to fill the top lucrative slot of Managing Director...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

Levi’s initiates #IShapeMyWorld campaign to celebrate women changemakers

This International Women’s Day, Levi’s® celebrates the power of women and their determination to inspire change, with the initiation of the #IShapeMyWorld campaign in...

Federal cabinet may approve appointment of new MD PPL

Investment climate in Pakistan better than many regional countries: OICCI

KSE-100 index lost almost 1,500 points in intraday trading

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.