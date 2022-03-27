Sign inSubscribe
Could cloud computing prove to be a digital goldmine for Pakistan?

Ahtasam Ahmad
The advent of pandemic has fast tracked the IT industry’s growth and the Cloud computing segment is no exception. The market is seeing increasing interest from local as well as foreign players yet is no way near its full potential. 

The government might have taken its sweet time to recognise the importance of the IT sector as a whole and Cloud computing in particular but the recently issued “Pakistan Cloud First Policy” can be seen as an acknowledgment of the urgency to act. 

However, to reap all the benefits offered by cloud technology, infrastructure needs to be developed at home and dependency on foreign service providers should be reduced. 

Market landscape

The IT and ITeS sector has been labelled as the backbone of Pakistan’s future growth.

 

The author works as a Sector Analyst at Profit and can be reached at [email protected]

