Backed by Kleiner Pekins, former SAPM Tania Aidrus kickstarts digital bank venture 

Well-connected and well-known, Aidrus may be able to leverage her way to getting a digital banking licence from the SBP. 

By Taimoor Hassan

Backed by international venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, former SAPM on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus is set to launch a digital bank, and may be one of the top contenders to get an early digital banking licence from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Profit has learnt. 

Tania’s new venture, called D-Bank, has also reportedly secured the backing of another storied venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, which would be making its maiden investment in Pakistan in D-Bank. In a recent tweet, Tania disclosed that the Brazil-based Nubank was also backing her fintech venture in the seed round, without disclosing that her new venture is a digital bank. 

Who is Tania Aidrus?

A tech heavyweight of Pakistani origin, Tania holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University in the US. She served as Chief of Staff and Head of Strategic Initiatives Next Billion Users team at Google. Tania’s big break came when she was appointed as the head of Digital Pakistan Initiative (DPI) by the PTI government in 2019.

Previous articleExports grew by 17.3pc in March, 2022
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
