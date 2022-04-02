Backed by Kleiner Pekins, former SAPM Tania Aidrus kickstarts digital bank venture 

Backed by international venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, former SAPM on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus is set to launch a digital bank, and may be one of the top contenders to get an early digital banking licence from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Profit has learnt.

Tania’s new venture, called D-Bank, has also reportedly secured the backing of another storied venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, which would be making its maiden investment in Pakistan in D-Bank. In a recent tweet, Tania disclosed that the Brazil-based Nubank was also backing her fintech venture in the seed round, without disclosing that her new venture is a digital bank.

Who is Tania Aidrus?

A tech heavyweight of Pakistani origin, Tania holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a bachelor's degree from Brandeis University in the US. She served as Chief of Staff and Head of Strategic Initiatives Next Billion Users team at Google. Tania's big break came when she was appointed as the head of Digital Pakistan Initiative (DPI) by the PTI government in 2019.




