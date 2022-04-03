Pakistan has a nascent esports industry that can grow much bigger

Sohail Tanveer and other cricketers drafted into Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) silver category of players were paid close to Rs 5 million.

What if we told you that is the same amount a few youngsters made by winning an esports tournament in January 2022?

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s esports industry hit a new record with its largest ever tournament, organized by the middle-eastern esports organiser, Galaxy Racers. The tournament’s pool prize valued at Rs 20 million and the highest payout went to a team of five youngsters who won Rs 5 million for conquering the PUBG championship.

And this is only one tournament, there are dozens that happen in Pakistan across the year, which are in addition to international tournaments that offer even higher in prize money, where local players represent Pakistan. The head of Galaxy Racers Pakistan division, Fakhr Alam has announced that he is aiming for a higher and higher cash pools in the coming years going from ‘Rs 20 million to 50 million and from there to 100 million.’