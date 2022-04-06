Consumers to submit CNIC copies for purchasing subsidized items: USC

In a move to ensure that the Ramazan subsidy package is not misused, the management of the utility stores corporation has decided that consumers will have to deposit the copy of their CNICs for purchasing goods and items at the utility stores.

According to officials, like the previous years the federal government has successfully launched the Ramazan Relief package through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) this year.

The package provide subsidy on 19 basic items, while discounts of up to 15 per cent is being offered on over 1,500 items available at utility stores.

However, to avoid misuse of the subsidy the USC has subjected the purchases with the submission of the copies of the CNICs.

“This move will not only discourage traders and small shopkeepers who purchase items from the USC retail outlets, besides this will also keep a check at the USC staff who could sell the subsidised items mainly sugar, ghee and oil to certain shopkeepers,” said a senior official of the Utility Stores.

The USC has said that almost all the USC retail outlets across the country have witnessed heavy rush of the buyers and more than 1.6 million families have benefited from this package since April 1.

The USC has also asked the consumers to visit the stores as early as possibly in the day to avoid rush at more than 4,000 stores spread across the country.

The USC has also implemented the computerised system at the retail and wholesale outlets of the USC from the start of Ramazan, which will help the regions identify the demand and supply situation at a faster pace.