KP govt withdraws unused funds from administrative depts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun the process of withdrawing unused development funds from different administrative departments.

So far, Rs5.95 billion unused funds has been withdrawn from the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA). The said funds were released for development projects but the PDA could not utilise it during the past 2 years.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance department, a few months ago, consultations were started regarding the unused funds in the accounts of all administrative departments and their subsidiaries. In this regard, billions of rupees have been identified and now the process has been started to withdraw them from the departments’ bank accounts.

According to sources, only those funds are being withdrawn which is not used by the department for two years and that the department does not need those funds for any other development project.

According to sources, in the first phase, only funds in state-owned banks are being withdrawn from the departments’ accounts. The official sources said that development funds has been withdrawn from 10 accounts of PDA amounting to Rs5.95 billion. The amount was deposited in the accounts opened with the permission of the finance department. But the PDA could not use the fund on the relevant projects, forcing the finance department to withdraw them.

According to finance department sources, in the next phase, the government is going to withdraw funds deposited in private bank accounts of the provincial government departments.