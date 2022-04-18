Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP govt withdraws unused funds from administrative depts

By Aziz Buneri
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun the process of withdrawing unused development funds from different administrative departments.
So far, Rs5.95 billion unused funds has been withdrawn from the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA). The said funds were released for development projects but the PDA could not utilise it during the past 2 years.
According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance department, a few months ago, consultations were started regarding the unused funds in the accounts of all administrative departments and their subsidiaries. In this regard, billions of rupees have been identified and now the process has been started to withdraw them from the departments’ bank accounts.
According to sources, only those funds are being withdrawn which is not used by the department for two years and that the department does not need those funds for any other development project.
According to sources, in the first phase, only funds in state-owned banks are being withdrawn from the departments’ accounts. The official sources said that development funds has been withdrawn from 10 accounts of PDA amounting to Rs5.95 billion. The amount was deposited in the  accounts opened with the permission of the finance department. But the PDA could not use the fund on the relevant projects, forcing the finance department to withdraw them.
According to finance department sources, in the next phase, the government is going to withdraw funds deposited in private bank accounts of the provincial government departments.
- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s textile exports jump 25pc to $14.3bn
Next article67pc of PSDP allocations disbursed in three quarters
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

67pc of PSDP allocations disbursed in three quarters

The federal government released around 67.05 percent of total allocation for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s textile exports jump 25pc to $14.3bn

The exports of Pakistan textile commodities jumped by 25.43 per cent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared...
Read more
HEADLINES

Food exports up by 18.92pc to $3.961bn in 3 quarters

Food exports from the country witnessed an increase of 18.92 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to...
Read more
HEADLINES

POL import bill surge 96pc to $14.812bn in 9 months

The imports of overall petroleum group witnessed an increase of 96.09 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

POL import bill surge 96pc to $14.812bn in 9 months

The imports of overall petroleum group witnessed an increase of 96.09 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as...

Bank Alfalah, PayFast partner to bolster Pakistan’s fintech landscape

Profit Economics Class: How did the Dollar come to be the int’l currency? | | Ep...

Profit Economics Class – Inflation (Part One: Causes) | Ep 05

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.