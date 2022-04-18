Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s textile exports jump 25pc to $14.3bn

By Monitoring Report

The exports of Pakistan textile commodities jumped by 25.43 per cent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report.

As per PBS data, the textile exports were recorded at $14,242.623 million in July-March (2021-22) against the exports of $11,355.465 million in July-March (2020-21), showing growth of 25.43 per cent.

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton yarn, the exports of which increased by 25.97 per cent from $721.216 million last year to $908.487 million during the current year.

Likewise, the exports of raw cotton increased by 1009.03 per cent, cotton cloth by 26.51 per cent, from $1,419.181 million to $1,795.457 million, cotton (carded or combed) by 100 percent to $1.632 million from $0.064 million exports last year, yarn (other than cotton yarn) increased by 104.53 per cent, from $23.560 million to $48.188 million whereas exports of knitwear increased by 34.12 per cent, from $2,780.896 million to $3,729.683 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the textile exports increased by 19.90 per cent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports during March 2022 were recorded at $1,625.253 million against the exports of $1,355.542 million during March 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of textile from the country however witnessed a decrease of 3.51 per cent during March 2022 when compared to the exports of $1,684.313 million in February 2022.

As per report, the country’s total merchandise exports increased by 24.98 per cent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year. The merchandise exports during July-March (2021-22) were recorded at $23.355 billion compared to the exports of $18.687billion during July-March (2020-21).

Monitoring Report

