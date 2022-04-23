Sign inSubscribe
KP govt to formulate nine separate development programs

By Aziz Buneri
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has directed all administrative departments to prepare nine different development programs for the next financial year from which one program will be finalized.
Development programs will be prepared with a volume of Rs100 billion, Rs150 billion and Rs200 billion. The P&D has directed administrative departments to allocate funds in three different programs under which 90% of ongoing and 10% new projects in program one, 80% ongoing and 20% new in second program and 70% ongoing and 30% new in the third program.
According to sources, review meetings on the development programs will be held next week which will continue till the last week of May after finalizing the development program.
