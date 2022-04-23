Sign inSubscribe
Govt to disburse April’s salary in advance

By Ahmad Ahmadani

The government has decided the disbursement of pay, allowances and pension to all the government servants and pensioners for the month of April, 2022 in advance on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The federal government’s Finance Division (Expenditure Wing) has made this announcement through a letter to the Controller General of Accounts, Islamabad on April 21, 2022.  

According to official letter No. 4(4) Exp-III/2011-254, it is observed that 01-05-2022 will be a public holiday i-e Sunday & 02-05-2022 will be the 30th Ramzan-ul-Mubarak or 01st of Shawal (Eid-ul-Fitr), subject to sighting of Moon. However, in both cases the expected holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr will be starting from 02-05-2022.

In this regard, attention is invited to Rule-219 (1) of the Treasury Rules (Vol-1) which states that “If the first two days of a month are holidays on which pay and allowances are not disbursed at the treasury, Head of Local Administration, may at their discretion direct the payment of monthly pay bills to all federal government servants on the last working day before the holidays”, said the letter.

“It is therefore requested that, the pay and allowances/pension for the month of April, 2022, may be disbursed in advance to all federal servants and to all pensioners of the federal government on the last working day of this month,” reads the Finance Division’s letter.

Reportedly, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) had earlier announced the dates for Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan.

Based on scientific evidence, Secretary-General RHRC, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, predicted that the country will observe Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3,2022. He said that the new moon would be born on 1 April at 11:24am. The age of the moon will be at least 19 hours at the sunset of 2 April (29 Shaban).

It is pertinent to mention all the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be giving salary, allowances and pensions to their employees and pensioners in advance on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, employees of a large number of private companies will remain deprived of this Eid Gift as their employers are not expected to give advance salary to them on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed
