US corporate sector has a very long relationship with Pakistan, says Miftah

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail, while speaking with the delegation of the U.S. Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, said that the U.S corporate sector had a very long and productive relationship with Pakistan.

The Finance Minister said attracting the U.S foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy was the government’s top priority. The government was focused on creating a business-friendly environment and would welcome all the suggestions.

The Finance Minister identified various areas in Pakistan’s economy, particularly agriculture, tech sector including fintech, pharmaceutical and health sectors, and digital banking where the U.S companies could enhance their investments in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives of the top 12 U.S investors in Pakistan including Abbott, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, the Resource Group, TRG, Visa, Cargill, North Shore Medical Labs and Excelerate Energy L.P. Esperanza Jelalian, President USPBC congratulated the Finance Minister and the Minister of State on assuming office. She said that a USPBC delegation would be visiting Pakistan soon to explore further opportunities for investment.

Jelalian assured that USPBC will continue to engage with the government of Pakistan to seek mutually beneficial ways of enhancing cooperation.

In their introductory remarks, the USPBC members briefed the meeting on their businesses in Pakistan and plan to enhance their presence in the Pakistani market.

Ambassador Masood Khan welcomed the participants at the embassy. The introductory remarks were followed by an interactive session during which the Finance Minister answered the USPBC delegation’s various queries.