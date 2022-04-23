Govt aims to bring about economic, fiscal stability: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said Saturday that the government was aiming to bring about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth.

While achieving this objective, the government would ensure that this growth was all inclusive by taking care of the poor segments of the society, the minister said while speaking at an event hosted by renowned US think tank Atlantic Council in Washington DC.

He highlighted the economic agenda and priorities of the newly formed government in Pakistan, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry here.

Miftah reiterated the government’s commitment to attract US investment in all sectors of country’s economy by creating business friendly environment, adding the government also recognized the potential of Fintech and digital economy, and the sector would be facilitated further.

He said that the government would take step-wise measures to ensure robust increase in country’s exports to resolve balance of payment and current account deficit issues.

The minister also answered questions from the participants that included US government officials, economists, think tank experts and prominent Pakistani American entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Atlantic Council, Frederik Kempe said that Pakistan and the United States had a longstanding partnership based on shared values of democratic governance, regional security and economic growth.

The Atlantic Council is particularly working to promote economic cooperation between the two countries, he said and appreciated the role of Pakistani-American diaspora in this regard.