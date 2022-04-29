Sign inSubscribe
BoI, KPT review progress on Karachi coastal development zone

By Ghulam Abbas

Top officials of the Board of Investment and Karachi Port Trust on Friday reviewed progress of the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ) which has been included as a project for industrial cooperation under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chairman of Karachi Port Trust, Nadir Mumtaz informed the meeting that the spadework of the project was being expedited for the early development of the coastal development zone (KCCDZ).

KCCDZ will be located in the backwater area on the west embankment of KPT, and the project entails development of three artificial islands through reclamation of land in the surrounding waters.

KPT has developed the concept of KCCDZ project as means to solve the issues related to the Karachi port in order to solve many of the infrastructure issues plaguing Karachi city as a whole besides development of fisheries industry of Pakistan and providing opportunities, generating economic activities as well as enabling transfer of technology in the maritime industry.

The project is being initiated under the joint working group in the second phase of CPEC and the group is led by the Board of Investment from the Pakistan side and the National Development and Reforms Commission from the Chinese side.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Board of Investment, Fareena Mazhar assured that the Joint Working Group was fully committed to the projects under its domain and all out efforts for early development of KCCDZ will be ensured.

Issues being faced in the development of the zone were discussed in detail and possible solutions were deliberated upon. Officials of the ministry of maritime affairs also participated in the deliberations of the review meeting.

KPT has proposed to carry out the KCCDZ in a phased manner. The zone will be established in the proximity of the port area. The phase wise development includes construction of fisheries industrial park, upgradation of Karachi fishing port, reclamation zone development, sea water desalination plant and construction of resettlement housing for Machar Colony.

China has had successful experience of the reconstruction of shantytowns which is a key tool for poverty alleviation. A project proposal has been included in the KCCDZ within the scope of KPT for the possible resettlement of Machar Colony by the ministry of maritime affairs.

Previous articlePower situation to improve within few days: Dastgir
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
