Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

POL import bill surges 95pc to $17bn in 10 months

By APP
Petroleum products

The imports of overall petroleum group witnessed an increase of 95.84 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period under review, the total imports of the petroleum group stood at $17.033 billion, as against the imports of $8.697 billion last year, according to the latest data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products rose by 121.15 percent, from $3.865 billion last year to $8.549 billion during the period under review.

The imports of petroleum cured also increased by 75.34 percent, from $2.407 billion last year to $4.221billion during July-April (2021-22) whereas the imports of liquefied natural gas surge by 82.90 percent from $2.026 billion to $3.705 billion.

Article continues after this advertisement

Similarly, the import of liquefied petroleum gas grew by 39.86 percent, from $398.216 million to $556.962 million whereas the imports of all other petroleum group commodities increased by 33.43 percent, from $0.166 million to $0.221 million, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed an increase 94.38 percent during the month of April 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The petroleum imports during April 2022 were recorded at $2223.517 million against the imports of $1143.906 million during April 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country also increased by 19.44 percent during April 2022 when compared to the imports of $1861.556 million in March 2022, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total imports during July-April (2021-22) were recorded at $65.492 billion as compared to the imports of $44.731 billion during the same period of last year, showing growth of 46.41 percent.

The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.46 percent to $26.228 billion as compared to the exports of $20.905 billion last year.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $39.264 billion, showing an increase of 64.79 percent over the deficit of $23.826 billion recorded during July- April (2020-21).

The imports into the country increased from $5.242 billion in April 2021 to $6.615 billion in April 2022, showing growth of 26.19 percent

The exports during April 2022 were recorded at $2.873 billion against the exports of $2.218 billion in April 2021, the data revealed, a growth of 29.53 percent.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleProfit E-Magazine Issue 193
Next articleIn seeking to come into power, did Shehbaz Sharif make a mistake?
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IHC annuls appointment of Manzoor Ahmed as MD NTDC

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has nullified the appointment of Manzoor Ahmed as Managing Director of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and proposed the...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves grant of Rs55.48bn for disbursement of PDC

Federal cabinet’s economic coordination committee (ECC) on Monday approved a supplementary grant of Rs55.48 billion for disbursement of Price Differential Claims (PDC) to Oil...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM for comprehensive strategy on forex reserves, exchange rate

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing his concern over the current situation of foreign exchange reserves and the increasing exchange rate, directed the...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC allows TCP to import of 200,000 MT of urea

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to explore the possibility of importing 200,000 MT of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR likely to get Rs660mn in six cases of tax evasion

The field formations of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the intervention of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) have created an Income tax...

Sri Lanka nears default as economic crisis worsens

In seeking to come into power, did Shehbaz Sharif make a mistake?

Petroleum products

POL import bill surges 95pc to $17bn in 10 months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.