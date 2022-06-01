Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Inflation hits two-year high in May 2022

By INP

The monthly inflation climbed to 13.76 per cent in May a two-and-a-half-year-high in the previous month on the back of increasing food prices, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data released on Wednesday.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), accelerated from 13.37 percent year-on-year (YoY) in April, marking a 0.44 percent month-on-month (MoM) rise in May.

This is the highest CPI inflation since January 2020 when it was 14.6 percent.

According to the PBS, inflation increased by 12.36 percent in urban areas and 15.88 percent in rural areas.

Article continues after this advertisement

The inflationary trend saw a 31.77 percent rise in transport sector, followed by food at 17.25 percent. Prices of perishable food items increased by 26.37 percent and non-perishable items by 15.94 percent, according to the PBS data.

Other categories that saw a double-digit increase included furnishing and household equipment maintenance (16.11 percent), restaurants and hotels (15.98 percent), miscellaneous goods and services (13.32 percent), recreation and culture (12.28 percent), clothing and footwear (11.29 percent), health (10.59 percent) and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (10.13 percent).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR collects Rs5,349bn revenue in eleven months
Next articlePakistan, Turkey to set up Joint Task Force to boost bilateral trade
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

MPCL announces huge gas well discovery in North Waziristan

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has discovered a big gas reservoir of one trillion cubic feet in North Waziristan which will be helpful in...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt shifting all economic zones to solar energy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), a subsidiary of the KP government, is going to shift all economic zones to solar...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ahsan Iqbal urges business community to focus on boosting exports

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said that Pakistan needed a big jump in exports to cope with economic...
Read more
HEADLINES

PESCO owes Rs1.14bn in property taxes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa excise and taxation department  sealed Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s account section and Allied Bank branch inside the premises of Wapda house Peshawar...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Finance division indicates reduction in PSDP for 2022-23

Despite the Ministry of Planning’s earlier announcement of Rs700 billion Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for next financial year, the Finance Division has indicated...

Pakistan, Turkey to set up Joint Task Force to boost bilateral trade

Inflation hits two-year high in May 2022

FBR collects Rs5,349bn revenue in eleven months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.