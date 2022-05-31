Sign inSubscribe
FBR collects Rs5,349bn revenue in eleven months

By Shahzad Paracha

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected net revenue of Rs5,349 billion in eleven months of the current financial year 2021-22.

FBR on Tuesday released the provisional revenue collection figures for the months July, 2021- May, 2022 of current Financial Year 2021-22.

According to the provisional information, FBR has collected net revenue of Rs5,349 billion during July 2021-May 2022 of current Financial Year 2021-22. 

The provisional figures reported will further improve after closure of payment receipts and reconciliation with State Bank of Pakistan.

This represents a growth of about 28.4% over the collection of Rs4,164 billion during the same period, last year. The net collection for the month of May, 2022 realized at Rs490 billion represents an increase of 26.8 % over Rs387 billion collected in May, 2021. 

On the other hand, the gross collections increased from Rs4,389 billion during July, 2020-May, 2021 to Rs5,644 billion in the current Financial Year July, 2021- May, 2022, showing an increase of 28.6%. 

Likewise, the amount of refunds disbursed during May, 2022 was Rs30.4 billion while in May, 2021 the refunds disbursed were Rs21.1 billion, registering an increase of 44.3%. 

Similarly, refunds worth Rs295.5 billion have been disbursed during July, 2021- May, 2022 compared to Rs224.2 billion paid last year, showing an increase of 31.8%.

Needless to add that the ongoing unprecedented and constant growth trajectory in revenue collection has been achieved despite massive tax relief given by the government on various essential items to the common man. 

For the first time ever in the country’s history, Sales Tax on all POL products has been reduced to zero which cost FBR Rs45 billion in May, 2022. It is also worth sharing that FBR has introduced a number of innovative interventions both at policy and operational level with a view to maximize revenue potential through digitization, transparency, and taxpayers’ facilitation. This has not only resulted in ensuring transparency, taxpayers’ facilitation, and the ease of doing business but also translated in a healthy and steady growth in revenue collection. 

Likewise, the incumbent top leadership of FBR has launched a new culture of clean taxation with a clear focus on collecting only the fair tax and not holding up refunds which are due to be paid. This has not only fast-tracked the process of bridging the trust-deficit between FBR and Taxpayers but also ensured the much-needed cash liquidity for the business community. That’s precisely why FBR continues to surpass its assigned revenue targets despite challenges and price stabilization measures adopted by the government.

Shahzad Paracha

