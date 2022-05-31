Govt prioritises macroeconomic stability, says Miftah

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has said that the government’s top priority is macroeconomic stability and to ensure financial discipline through effective policies.

Talking to the delegation of businessmen on Tuesday, the finance minister said that the government is aware of the issues of the business community and is committed to providing them a friendly environment. He said that the present government is fully focused on achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth by presenting a business-friendly budget.

The business community presented various proposals for consideration in the Federal Budget 2022-23 and suggested measures for bringing in greater efficiency in various sectors.