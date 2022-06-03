Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pak-Turkey to negotiate on PTA for promoting bilateral trade

By Ghulam Abbas

Pakistan and Turkey reviewed the proposed Preferential Economic Agreement (PTA) in products on Thursday in order to promote trade liberalisation and bilateral trade.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce, both parties stressed the necessity of completing the PTA in goods as soon as possible since it would open up new chances to expand bilateral trade across all sectors and would be mutually beneficial.

Speaking with Pakistani and Turkish business persons, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed underlined the importance of increasing business-to-business interactions in order to develop trade and investment links between the fraternal countries of Pakistan and Turkey.

During Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Turkey, the Ministry of Commerce co-hosted a business-to-business meeting attended by about 150 Pakistani and Turkish business people, dealers, and investors. The delegation of Pakistani business people, assembled by the Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, represents sectors with significant export potential to Turkey, including engineering, agro-food, pharmaceuticals, rice, information technology (IT), textiles, and others.

Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Commerce, who is accompanying the Prime Minister, also met with his Turkish counterpart, Dr. Mehmet Mus, Minister of Commerce, and discussed how to improve bilateral trade.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePAY2M: PayFast enters MENA region through joint venture with Twyla technologies
Next articleUS dollar strikes back, goes stronger
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Medicine prices increase by 20pc within week

The pharmaceutical companies have increased the prices of medicines for diabetes, eye disorders, blood pressure and other diseases by 20 per cent within a...
Read more
HEADLINES

SPI based weekly inflation goes up by 2pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 2 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of...
Read more
HEADLINES

FPCCI decries unprecedented power tariff hike

Suleman Chawla, Acting President FPCCI, has expressed the shock and awe of the entire business, industry and trade community at the unprecedented, one-tranche and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Aviation sector gets Rs1,575.06mn for 17 projects

The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs1,575.06 million, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) against total allocation of Rs3,558.20...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan-Canada trade will be encouraged: High Commissioner

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Zaheer Aslam Janjua has said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Canada will be increased and private...

PSX sheds over 900 points after govt hikes petrol price

US dollar strikes back, goes stronger

Pak-Turkey to negotiate on PTA for promoting bilateral trade

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.