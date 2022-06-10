Govt allocates Rs183.215bn funds for 87 water projects

The Federal Government on Friday earmarked funds amounting to Rs183.215 billion for 87 ongoing and new schemes of the Water Resources Division.

According to federal government’s budget documents for Financial Year (FY) 2022-23, an amount of Rs180,015.465 million has been allocated for 74 ongoing schemes, and Rs3,200 million for 13 new projects.

The ongoing schemes include 13 hydel and 61 water sector projects, whereas the new projects are only 13.

As per details, the allocation of ongoing hydel projects includes Rs55,383 million for Dasu Hydropower Project (2,160 MW), Rs12,083 Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (696 MW), and Rs12,000 million for Tarbela 5th Extension Hydro Power Project (1,410 MW). Similarly, for the ongoing water sector projects, Rs20,000 million each has been allocated for Diamer Basha Dam Project and K-4 Greater Water Supply Scheme (260 MGD), Rs12,060 million for Mohmand Multipurpose Dam Project, Rs7,000 million for Diamer Basha Dam Project (Land Acquisition and Re-settlement), and Rs5,000 each for Nai Gaj Dam Project Dadu (Sindh) and Kaachi Canal Project (Phase-I) Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Bolan and Jhal Magsi.

It is also learnt from the budget documents that the major allocation for new schemes includes Rs500 million for Chashma Right Bank Canal Left Cum Gravity Project and Rs300 million each for construction of five Small Dams Salari-2 Dam, Rai Jo Da Dam, Shalmani Dam, Garwari Dam and Amari Dam in Kohistan Dadu, for construction of six dams including Densi, Kcodal, Kambowah, Khiropora and others; for construction of six smalls dams in District Zhob and Sherani, and others projects.

According to budget documents of FY 2022-23, the government has earmarked Rs73 billion for the power sector keeping in view the importance of energy for development of the country.

Presenting a budget speech for fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly, Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Friday said that bringing improvement in electricity generation, transmission and distribution was the government’s top priority.

He said out of total allocation, a sum of Rs12 billion would be spent for early completion of Mohmand dam. The project would benefit both the agriculture sector and the farmers.

The minister said that Pakistan was facing acute energy shortage. Thermal energy has become expensive due to skyrocketing prices of imported fuel. Promotion of renewable energy was a possible way forward to cope with such a situation, he added.

He said it was proposed to exempt sales tax on import of solar panels and local supply. Moreover, through banks, easy loans would be provided to consumers using less than 200 units for purchasing solar panels, he said.

Miftah said it would not only promote environment friendly energy in the country but also help reduce import of expensive oil and gas.