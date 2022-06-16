Govt to increase power tariff by 80pc, claims Hammad Azhar

Former Energy Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azahar has warned that the ‘imported’ government was planning to increase electricity tariff by 80 percent.

Taking to Twitter, the former energy minister pointed out that the coalition government was planning to increase the electricity tariff by 80 percent in three months.

“From this month, the imported government has abolished the Rs5 per unit subsidy given by the PTI-led federal government,” he claimed, adding that the government has announced to increase the electricity tariff by Rs7.91 per unit in next three months.

In another tweet, Hammad Azhar wrote: “[Finance Minister] Miftah Ismail had promised to decrease the electricity tariff to Rs12 per unit, now they are planning to increase the basic electricity tariff from Rs13 per unit.

The PTI leader noted that the increase in electricity prices are due to the expensive power plants with imported fuels and payments of capacity.