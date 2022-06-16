Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to increase power tariff by 80pc, claims Hammad Azhar

By INP

Former Energy Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azahar has warned that the ‘imported’ government was planning to increase electricity tariff by 80 percent.

Taking to Twitter, the former energy minister pointed out that the coalition government was planning to increase the electricity tariff by 80 percent in three months.

“From this month, the imported government has abolished the Rs5 per unit subsidy given by the PTI-led federal government,” he claimed, adding that the government has announced to increase the electricity tariff by Rs7.91 per unit in next three months.

In another tweet, Hammad Azhar wrote: “[Finance Minister] Miftah Ismail had promised to decrease the electricity tariff to Rs12 per unit, now they are planning to increase the basic electricity tariff from Rs13 per unit.

The PTI leader noted that the increase in electricity prices are due to the expensive power plants with imported fuels and payments of capacity.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAyaz suggests NA intervention in Thal farmers’ loan-default issue
Next articleNation, traders’ community should adopt austerity as a cultural norm: Asif
INP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Finance committee endorses disabling SIMs to enforce filing of returns

Senate standing committee on Finance Revenue and Economic Affairs has endorsed the proposal of disabling mobile phone sims to enforce the filing of returns. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA approves power tariff hike by Rs1.55 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has approved Rs1.55 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account of periodic adjustment in tariff for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nation, traders’ community should adopt austerity as a cultural norm: Asif

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said the nation, especially the traders' community, should adopt austerity measures as a cultural norm to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ayaz suggests NA intervention in Thal farmers’ loan-default issue

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday suggested a parliamentary intervention to examine the issue of agricultural loans' defaulters, especially from the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Ayaz suggests NA intervention in Thal farmers’ loan-default issue

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday suggested a parliamentary intervention to examine the issue of agricultural loans' defaulters, especially from the...

Govt at odds with fertilizer industry

Shaukat Tarin says govt wants to drown middle class

Private airline soon to start flight operations for Skardu

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.