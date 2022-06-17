CM KP approves guidelines for govt officers to observe austerity measures

In view of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government initiative to reduce POL expenditures of officers by 35 per cent, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved some additional guidelines for strict compliance in this regard at the government level.

According to the guidelines issued for the Chief Secretary / Additional Chief Secretary P&D / SMBR / IG Police Offices, all types of meetings / review meetings in which field officers such as Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs and DPOs presence is required will be held through video link.

However, officers posted in Peshawar have been exempted from this their presence in the field will be ensured to provide better services to the people.

Similarly, all administrative secretaries are required to attend their meetings via video links where the participation of concerned district departments are required. Officers posted in Peshawar will be exempted from this decision and will participate in the meeting physically.

According to the new guidelines issued by the KP Government, the attached formations / directorates / autonomous / semi-self authoritative institutions / development authorities will also ensure implementation of the aforementioned guidelines.

Similarly, guidelines have also been issued for all Divisional Commissioners and RPOs, according to which DCs, DPOs, ACs and DCs. SPs (except Divisional Headquarters) will also attend the meetings via video link, but if the distance from the meeting place is more than 15 km, the condition of online participation will apply.

All operational duties, ambulance services, field inspections are exempted from the guidelines.

This decision will not apply to opening ceremonies, necessary matters and court hearings.

Moreover, the officers working at remote stations and facing internet problem in their respective area can go to the nearest station / district where internet is available to attend the meeting through video link.

The provincial government had implemented a 35 per cent cut in POL expenses of the government departments in the wake of recent hike in the prices of petroleum products in the country.