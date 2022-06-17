Sign inSubscribe
Balochistan budget FY 2022-23 to be presented on June 20

By APP

Balochistan Minister for Finance, Communications and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Friday said that the Balochistan government will present a people-friendly budget for the financial year 2022-23 on June 20.

Talking to APP, he said, in the budget, funds would be allocated to 65 constituencies of Balochistan Assembly on the basis of equality in order to ensure equal development in all the areas of the province.

Abdul Rehman said that the present provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, would present its first budget, and it had been trying hard to make it a people-friendly and balanced budget with the aim to provide maximum relief to the people of Balochistan.

He said that due to limited resources of Balochistan, the budget for the next financial year might project a small deficit but after the Reko Dik agreement by the present government, it would be in a position to present a better budget in the coming years.

During his tenure, the former chief minister did not allocate funds for many important areas and neglected the opposition constituencies on purpose while allocating funds, he said, adding, but the present government would ensure the provision of funds to all constituencies on equal basis.

He said, while responding to a question, that the present provincial government was trying to serve the people as much as possible and would not repeat the mistakes made by the previous governments.

“We do not claim that we are going to end all the miseries of Balochistan in the upcoming budget, but our endeavor is to serve the people better than before,” he concluded.

APP

