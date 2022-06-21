Sign inSubscribe
Miftah assures relief for real estate sector

By INP

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday assured real estate stakeholders that their proposal about capital gain tax would be considered by the government.

The minister was talking during a meeting with a delegation of DHA Estate Agents Association headed by Chief Patron Mian Irfan, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The minister assured the delegation to consider the relief in term of capital gains tax. He directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to formulate a separate mechanism for facilitating the non-filer oversees Pakistanis to revive business activities in the economy.
Highlighting the proposed taxes on the real estate, he minister emphasized the real estate sector to contribute in the economic development of Pakistan.

The Finance Minister assured the delegation that government would consider their proposals for the economic betterment of the country. The delegation thanked the Finance Minister for cooperation and support.

On the occasion, the delegation discussed with the minister the proposed taxes on real estate and presented suggestions for the promotion of economic activities in Pakistan.
The delegation also included Senior Vice Chairman, Umar Afzal, President DHA EAA Mian Talat, General Secretary DHA EAA, Sarfraz Hussain, and others, the statement added.

