World Bank team appreciates KPRA performance

By APP

The World Bank (WB) team on Tuesday visited the office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) to review the progress on the joint activities.

The team was led by Raymond Muhala, the team leader for the Governance of Policy Programme of the WB.

The officers of KPRA gave a detailed presentation on the progress the authority had made with the support and assistance of the WB.

Raymond appreciated KPRA for its achievements and growth. KPRA Director Admin and Human Resource Aftab Ali Ghazi presented him with a shield.

APP

World Bank team appreciates KPRA performance

