Govt increases duties levied on CBU vehicles

CBU importers may be getting some relief as FBR revises regulatory duties

By Daniyal Ahmad

The Government of Pakistan has increased the regulatory duty levied on completely-built-up (CBU) vehicles for the upcoming fiscal year through S.R.O. 966(l)/2022. The increase in custom duties may be an attempt to improve the current account position whilst also generating additional revenue through customs given the success in 2021/22. Furthermore, this hints that the government is providing some relief to Pakistani automotive importers by overturning the ban on CBUs. 

Notable increases in some vehicle categories are as follows: 

A “new vehicle” means a vehicle manufactured during 12 months preceding the date of importation and neither registered nor used more than 500 kilometers prior to importation.

Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

