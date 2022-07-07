Continued contractionary stance: Monetary Policy at 15% after a 125 bps hike

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to hike the policy rate by 125 basis points bringing it to 15%.

In addition to hiking the policy rate, the SBP announced that interest rates on EFS and LTFF loans are now being linked to the policy rate to strengthen monetary policy transmission. The central bank has said this is being done while continuing to incentivize exports by presently offering a discount of 500 basis points relative to the policy rate. This means, the rate offered would be 10% based on the current policy rate.

Taking these moves in mind, the SBP is continuing with the tightening cycle underway since September 2021. The SBP claims that this is aimed at ensuring a soft landing of the economy amid an “exceptionally challenging and uncertain global environment.”

Through this contractionary policy, the SBP aims to cool economic activity, prevent de-anchoring of inflation expectations, and provide support to the Rupee in the wake of multi-year high inflation and record imports.

The SBP called the reversal of the “unsustainable” energy subsidy package as an encouraging development. The statement also noted that the FY23 budget was centered on strong fiscal consolidation. “This has paved the way for the competition of the on-going review by the IMF program, which will ensure that rail risks associated with meeting Pakistan’s external financing needs are averted.”

Following the meeting, Acting Governor Dr Murtaza Syed answered media questions in a press conference.

Recap: Build-up to the MPC

Conducting MPCs and announcing the policy rate is a routine matter at the SBP, however, this policy rate decision was highly watched as it set the stage for what is to come. Usually in an inflationary environment, the SBP hikes the policy rate to reduce money supply. This in turn brings down demand which brings down inflation.

However, the macroeconomic environment has kept the central bank on its feet lately. For the sake of simplicity, we’re going to make a recap of everything that went down in June, building up to the MPC meeting in July.

Before we begin with June, just a reminder that on May 23, the SBP hiked the policy rate by 150 bps. It talked about fiscal austerity in the policy statement, a recent development.

June 9:

Despite the policy rate hike, things seemed to further detorioriate on the macroeconomic front. On June 9, the SBP held a confidential meeting with bank treasurers instructing them to bring down yields in the t-bill and PIB auctions. They were threatened with a supertax in case they didn’t comply. The banks were also asked to incur foreign exchange losses if needed, but to take pressure off the rupee as it was a national issue.

June 16:

Things then took a turn for the worse. Profit reported that the interbank had run out of dollars. This was based on the fact that forward premiums had turned into discounts in the interbank, signifying banks were desperate to get dollars. The last time this happened was in November 2021. The SBP conducted an emergency MPC to hike up policy rates back then.

June 20:

This foreign exchange liquidity crunch got more serious, and banks began turning away letters of credit (LCs). Importers in the country faced administrative delays in the processing of their LCs or plain outright refusal. There simply was not enough foreign exchange.

June 21:

To deal with the crunch, the SBP allowed banks to cut their Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) and Statutory Cash Reserve Requirement (SCRR) in an attempt to boost interbank liquidity. The SBP did not formally come out and declare a percentage of a cut, instead the central bank decided on a case to case basis with each commercial bank based on the request put in by the bank. Based on Profit analysis, a 1% drop in the CRR or SCRR injects $72.88 million into the interbank based on the total foreign exchange deposits of $7288 million as of May 2022.

June 22:

Amidst all this doom and gloom, the SBP posted a congratulatory tweet about $57 million inflows into Roshan Digital Account (RDA) deposits, the highest ever daily inflow. Profit fact checked this to find that the SBP was not announcing net deposits, but simply cumulating the inflows each month – and that the reserves are not equivalent to $4.5 billion. We understand that this was a move to instill confidence in the market that there are indeed dollar inflows.

June 26:

While foreign exchange still remained a concern for the central bank, they had rising yields in auctions to worry about as well. The SBP conducted a 77-day OMO injection. This is the longest OMO tenor ever introduced by the SBP. A sum of PKR 402 billion was injected through this OMO expected to mature in mid September. The SBP has already locked-in 94% of outstanding OMOs worth PKR 4.1 trillion in 63-day tenors. This means, a vast majority of funds through OMO are in the form of longer tenors. Hold onto this information, we will jump back to it when we talk about the auction held on June 30.

June 29:

There is, however, a limit to how much banks can borrow through OMOs. The SBP then had no choice but to relax the leverage ratio for banks. On June 29, the SBP made an update to Basel III FAQs, relaxing the method of calculating the leverage ratio. Since the SBP can’t lend directly to the government, it uses OMOs to lend indirectly. With banks borrowing near their limit, the SBP used this method to help the government raise money in auctions.

The SBP also sat down with banks and talked about the possibility of reclassifying loss making bonds. in the Available For Sale (AFS) portfolio of banks to be reclassified as Held to Maturity (HTM) at cost. If the SBP allows this reclassification, it would be easier for commercial banks to meet capital adequacy. At this point it seemed like the banks were stringing along the SBP. The power dynamics have certainly changed – something we will get back to.

June 30:

Remember the OMO injection on June 26? It was primarily done to provide the market with cheap liquidity hoping to bring the yields down in the Market Treasury Bill (MTB) auctions. The too long; didn’t read (TLDR) is, it did not work, yields did not come crashing down. However, the government was out to raise a target of PKR 800 mn, instead it managed to raise PKR 1.74 trillion. The excess liquidity through OMO and leverage ratio relaxation was picked up by the government. The market placed bids of PKR 2.37 trillion, this shows you how much money the banks are now sitting on.

What is important to note here is that participation remained concentrated in the three-month tenor with bids of PKR 1.9 trillion. The government accepted bids of PKR 1.7 trillion. Due to the heavy participation, the cut off yield managed to decrease by 2 basis points (bps) to 15.23 percent compared to the previous auction. 176 bids in total were made in the 3-month MTB, the lowest being 14.5449 percent, and the highest bid being 16.49 percent. This means, the market is expecting a rate hike.

In a weird turn of events, the SBP then also conducted a reverse OMO to MOP-UP excess liquidity from the market. As we’ve pointed out, the banks had a lot of money to invest in MTBs, the government picked up as much as it could. With banks reluctant to lend to the private sector during the current macroeconomic climate, the SBP conducted a four-day OMO mop up and picked up PKR 392.6 billion at a rate of return of 13.65 percent per annum.

July 4:

Conducting a mop-up is saying the market has too much liquidity and it’s time to pick some up. However, on July 4, the SBP decided to conduct a 74-day OMO. At this point, the market no longer gets surprised at longer tenor OMOs because this just seems like the SBPs new style. What was strange about this OMO is, the SBP conducted the injection asking for bids and then rejected all of them. Okay, fair enough, they probably changed their mind or just didn’t like the range the bids were placed. Twenty-eight bids that were placed by participants, ranging between 13.97 percent to 13.84 percent to raise PKR 1.91 trillion, were rejected by the SBP.

July 5:

After rejecting all bids in an OMO a day before, the SBP conducted a 73-day OMO injection. Twenty bids were placed ranging from 14.07 percent to 13.87 percent. The SBP offered PKR 1.371 trillion but only accepted nine bids worth PKR 1.186 trillion at a 13.97 percent annual rate of return. Maybe this was the SBPs way of getting a better rate of return for itself and signaling to the market that it’s no longer bowing down to the markets?

The TLDR:

The foreign exchange liquidity crunch turned into a serious issue, however, through the SBPs steps of cutting the CRR, SCRR; the market got its much needed foreign exchange liquidity. As a result, the declining rupee stabilised, as opposed to the value it was shedding amidst the chaos. Unlike last time, the SBP did not need to go down the emergency MPC route.

While the SBP was able to deal with the foreign exchange issues, the yields have remained a point of contention between the central bank, Finance Ministry and the commercial banks. In December 2021, the then Finance Minister Shuakat Tarin threatened banks with “koonda” on live television.

This time around, banks were threatened rather discreetly. On the other hand, they were rewarded with OMO injections and relaxation in the leverage ratio. More importantly, the fact that the SBP is in talks with banks to reclassify loss making bonds is enough to show which side has bargaining power. With the regulator saving banks from incurring operational losses, something which is a fair element of businesses, one has to question the larger picture.

Despite that, the market did not bid lower. After all, why would they? They’re banks, not a charity hospital. Like we’ve said in the past, expecting banks to not be greedy is like expecting a great white shark to go vegan.

Banks have the upper hand

Speaking to bank treasurers, Profit has been informed that banks are placing higher bids in line with inflation expectations. “Why would we incur a real loss, considering inflation is higher than the rate of return we’d get. We’re answerable to shareholders,” said a source.

“However, it is true that banks may put lower bids if they knew they’d be rejected. The government is desperate for money. The confidential meeting at the SBP with banks proved it. This was reiterated later through the auction where they took up more than their target. Every time the SBP gives us liquidity through OMOs, we know we’ve got the upper hand,” he adds.

According to the SBP Act, Section 409 C, the SBP shall not purchase securities issued by the government or any government-owned entity or any other public entity in the primary market. The Central Bank may purchase such securities in the secondary market. Following this, the government is now dependent on the private market to raise debt. This is not bad. When the government would simply borrow from the SBP, it would be inflationary considering the rising money supply.

While borrowing from the private market does not always mean the market has the upper hand, it is important to note that the government’s spending pattern put it in this position. With previous debt to pay off, government operations to spend on, and in the absence of true fiscal austerity, the government has inadvertently left itself at the mercy of banks.

MPC expectations?

In a survey conducted by the CFA society Pakistan, zero respondents think the economy is headed towards a rate cut. No surprises there. However, only 19 percent of the respondents think the policy rate will remain unchanged. Eighty-one percent believe there will be a rate hike.

The survey results show that twenty-two percent believe the policy rate will go up by 50 bps, six percent believe it will go up by 75 bps, 35 percent believe it will rise by 100 bps, and 19 percent believe the rate hike will be higher than 100 bps.

Arif Habib Limited, expects a 100 bps hike. “Since the last monetary policy meeting, risks to external stability remained elevated and the outlook for inflation has deteriorated led by domestic and international factors. Therefore, a 100 bps policy rate hike response is expected to help moderate demand,” explains Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited.

Abbas adds, “An increase in the interest rate on the export finance scheme (EFS) and long-term financing facility (LTFF) loans,” are other possible measures the SBP may announce through the MPS.

Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, however believes that the SBP should leave the policy rate unchanged. He cites repeated longer OMOs by the SBP as his reason. “I believe the economy is already slowing down. The fiscal arm is working. Adjustments are being made. No need for further monetary tightening. The SBP will need to convince the IMF about this.”

In light of the OMOs, Rauf adds, “The SBP will lose credibility too if they hike policy rates. Last time around, rates were stable while the 63-day OMO lasted.”

Considering the nature of inflation, a policy rate hike seems counterproductive to Rauf. He explains, “The SBP has just done 400bps hike. Impact of that will be visible with a lag. Need to wait before making more moves. They cannot manage cost push inflation with more hikes anyways.”

With the MPC scheduled for tomorrow, it will be interesting to see what stance the central bank takes. Whether the SBP decides to hike policy rates, or tell its credibility to take a hike is something the markets are watching in anticipation.