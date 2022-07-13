Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee falls against US dollar in interbank

Local currency slides to 210 against dollar in interbank market

By News Desk

The US dollar on Wednesday gained value against the rupee in the first session after the holidays, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) dropped over two rupees in the interbank market, according to Mettis Link News.

The last close of Pakistani rupee was 207.91 per USD. The rupee is now trading at 209.94/210.10 with open market trading at 210 per USD.

Meanwhile, the price of the euro decreased by Rs1.30 and closed at Rs210.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs212.06.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of 79 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 249.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs248.17.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 60 paisas to close at Rs57.20 and Rs55.97 respectively.

Since the beginning of the last fiscal year (July 1, 2021), the rupee has dropped by a massive 33.36% (or Rs52.56) compared to the previous fiscal year’s close at Rs157.54.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, IMF reach staff level agreement, statement expected by tonight: sources
Next articleGulf based crypto trading company aims to enter Pakistan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Banks want more: the case of 3-month t-bills

KARACHI: The first day of business after the Eid holidays saw yields rising further still in government debt auctions, despite a 125 basis point...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gulf based crypto trading company aims to enter Pakistan

Rain Financial, a cryptocurrencies trading company based in Bahrain is trying to persuade authorities in Pakistan to develop a legal framework to allow formal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, IMF reach staff level agreement, statement expected by tonight: sources

A staff level agreement has been reached with the IMF, sources familiar with the matter told Profit earlier today. Confirmation from the IMF side...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Shehbaz expected to announce cut in petrol prices

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the ministries concerned to move a summary suggesting reduction in petroleum prices after rates reduced...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, IMF reach staff level agreement, statement expected by tonight: sources

A staff level agreement has been reached with the IMF, sources familiar with the matter told Profit earlier today. Confirmation from the IMF side...

Rozee.pk on-boards smartchoice.pk as a partner for RIZQ

In defence of our startups 

PM Shehbaz expected to announce cut in petrol prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.