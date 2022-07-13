Pakistani rupee falls against US dollar in interbank

The US dollar on Wednesday gained value against the rupee in the first session after the holidays, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) dropped over two rupees in the interbank market, according to Mettis Link News.

The last close of Pakistani rupee was 207.91 per USD. The rupee is now trading at 209.94/210.10 with open market trading at 210 per USD.

Meanwhile, the price of the euro decreased by Rs1.30 and closed at Rs210.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs212.06.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of 79 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 249.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs248.17.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 60 paisas to close at Rs57.20 and Rs55.97 respectively.

Since the beginning of the last fiscal year (July 1, 2021), the rupee has dropped by a massive 33.36% (or Rs52.56) compared to the previous fiscal year’s close at Rs157.54.