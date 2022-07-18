Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Indian traders, shopkeepers plan nationwide protest against tax hikes

Small traders and shopkeepers are a key constituency for Modi, who increased taxes on certain goods and services to 18pc from 12pc last month

By Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian traders and shopkeepers will hold a nationwide protest next week against a hike in taxes on a range of products and services, including food grains and household items, that went into effect on Monday, a top official of a leading traders’ group said.

“The five per cent tax on a range of food products — which remained tax-free so far — and hike in rates on other household items has increased the inflation burden on the public and traders,” said Pravin Khandelwal, president of the Confederation of All India Traders, which represents more than 10 million small shopkeepers and wholesalers.

He said the group’s members would launch a nationwide series of protest meetings on July 26, starting in Bhopal, a state capital in central India and a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Small traders and shopkeepers are a key constituency for Modi, who introduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system in 2017 to replace about 20 federal and state taxes and to help unify Asia’s third-largest economy.

A tax increase was approved last month to 18pc from 12pc for certain goods and services, including kitchenware.

A finance ministry statement on Monday said the tax measures would include extending a five per cent tax already imposed on branded food items such as rice, wheat, flour, pulses, and dairy products to unbranded items sold in packages of up to 25 kilogrammes or 25 litres.

Analysts have said that higher taxes would put an additional burden on households that already face surging food and energy prices.

India’s consumer price inflation hit an eight-year high of 7.79pc in April and remained above 7pc in May and June.

While traders have said Modi’s GST was an improvement over the previous complicated tax regime, they have also raised objections to some elements, such as the compliance burden for small retailers.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan receives highest ever remittances over $31bn in FY22
Next articleSECP notifies amendments to credit and suretyship rules
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Global economic outlook has ‘darkened significantly’: IMF

PARIS: The global economic outlook has “darkened significantly” and could deteriorate further, the IMF’s managing director said Wednesday, citing Russia’s war in Ukraine and...
Read more
World Business News

Biden to persuade Riyadh to pump more oil

LONDON: Joe Biden will make his first visit as US president to Saudi Arabia on Friday, where he will seek to persuade Riyadh to...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices slump further, Brent crude under $100

WASHINGTON: Oil prices dropped to a 12-week low in volatile trade on Wednesday, extending Tuesday’s heavy losses as growing fears of demand destruction from...
Read more
World Business News

FATF urges tighter controls on crypto transactions

PARIS: Countries need to ramp up controls on cryptocurrency transactions to meet international standards on transparency, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

SECP
HEADLINES

SECP notifies amendments to credit and suretyship rules

ISLAMABAD: To promote implementation of sound principles of risk management in credit and suretyship businesses of insurance companies, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan...

Indian traders, shopkeepers plan nationwide protest against tax hikes

Pakistan receives highest ever remittances over $31bn in FY22

KSE-100 plunges over 700 points due to political uncertainty

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.