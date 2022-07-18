Pakistan receives highest ever remittances over $31bn in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances grew by 6.1 per cent in fiscal year (Jul-Jun) 2021-22 to $31.2 billion against the inflows of $29.45 billion in same period of the preceding year.

On year-on-year basis, the remittances increased by 1.7 per cent from $2.71 billion in June 2021 to $2.76 billion in same period of the fiscal year 2021-22. On month-on-month basis, the inflows of remittances increased by 18.4 per cent when compared to the inflows of $2.3 billion recorded in May, 2022.

According to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, remittances’ inflows during June 2022 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia at $666.4 million, United Arab Emirates at $494.7 million, United Kingdom at $454.9 million and the United States of America $284.7 million.

During the corresponding month, the overseas Pakistanis living in Bahrain sent $45.9 million, from Kuwait $85.3 million, from Qatar $93.6 million whereas $98.5 million were sent from Oman.

Similarly the inflows from Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Greece, Sweden, Denmark, and Ireland were recorded at $42.5 million, $40.0 million, $5.3, $45.7 million, $75.6 million, $30.9 million, $7.0 million, $6.0 million and $11.9 million respectively.

Likewise, from Malaysia, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and Japan, the workers dispatched $12 million, $19.5 million, $11.1 million, $3.4 million, $57.6 million, $58.4 million, and $7.6 million respectively.