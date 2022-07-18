Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan receives highest ever remittances over $31bn in FY22

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances grew by 6.1 per cent in fiscal year (Jul-Jun) 2021-22 to $31.2 billion against the inflows of $29.45 billion in same period of the preceding year.

On year-on-year basis, the remittances increased by 1.7 per cent from $2.71 billion in June 2021 to $2.76 billion in same period of the fiscal year 2021-22. On month-on-month basis, the inflows of remittances increased by 18.4 per cent when compared to the inflows of $2.3 billion recorded in May, 2022.

According to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, remittances’ inflows during June 2022 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia at $666.4 million, United Arab Emirates at $494.7 million, United Kingdom at $454.9 million and the United States of America $284.7 million.

During the corresponding month, the overseas Pakistanis living in Bahrain sent $45.9 million, from Kuwait $85.3 million, from Qatar $93.6 million whereas $98.5 million were sent from Oman.

Similarly the inflows from Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Greece, Sweden, Denmark, and Ireland were recorded at $42.5 million, $40.0 million, $5.3, $45.7 million, $75.6 million, $30.9 million, $7.0 million, $6.0 million and $11.9 million respectively.

Likewise, from Malaysia, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and Japan, the workers dispatched $12 million, $19.5 million, $11.1 million, $3.4 million, $57.6 million, $58.4 million, and $7.6 million respectively.

APP

HEADLINES

FBR ordered to compensate merchant for illegal destruction of goods

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday while upholding an order of the Federal Tax Ombudmsan (FTO) rejected a representation filed by the apex revenue...
HEADLINES

IMF demands assurance for implementation of reforms agenda

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday appeared to be concerned over the political development in Pakistan, asking for assurance of the implementation...
HEADLINES

Copper, gold production from Reko Diq likely to start in 2027-28

ISLAMABAD: The first batch of copper and gold production from the Reko Diq project is expected to start in 2027-28 for which final agreements...
HEADLINES

Big industry grows 11.7pc in 11MFY22

ISLAMABAD: Output from the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) registered a growth of 11.7 per cent during July-May 2021-22 (11MFY22) as compared to the...
SECP
HEADLINES

SECP notifies amendments to credit and suretyship rules

ISLAMABAD: To promote implementation of sound principles of risk management in credit and suretyship businesses of insurance companies, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan...

