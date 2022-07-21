Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Massive increase in power tariff likely under FCA of June

CPPA has asked increase of Rs9.90 per unit while K-Electric asked to increase price by Rs11.38 per unit

By Ahmad Ahmadani

Islamabad: Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and K-Electric have separately asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a massive increase in power tariff under the head fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of June 2022.

As per details, already burdened masses should get ready to bear a heavy jolt in the form of power price hike as CPPA has asked for Rs9.90 per unit increase and K-Electric asked to jack up electricity price for its consumers by whopping Rs11.38 per unit on account of FCA of June. NEPRA has called separate hearings to consider the applications of both CPPA and K-Electric on July 28, 2022.

Based on the information provided by CPPA in its application on behalf of power distribution companies (DISCOs), total power generation with various fuels was 13,876.14 Gigawatt hour while net delivered to DISCOs was 13,471.05 GWh in the month of June. 

Similarly, power generation in the month of June with hydel source was 24.22 per cent, coal 13.57 per cent, Residual Fuel Oil (RFO) 10.48 per cent, gas 10.66 per cent, Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) 24.43 per cent, nuclear 9.12 per cent, wind 5.58 per cent, Iran import 0.37 per cent, mixed 0.07 per cent, solar 0.62 per cent and Baggasse 0.60 per cent. Moreover, reference fuel charges for June were fixed at Rs5.9344 per kilowatt hour and CPPA proposed an increase of Rs9.9095 per kWh.

It is pertinent to mention here that NEPRA, in a notification dated July 7, 2022, has already increased power tariff by Rs9.5180 per kWh for the power consumers of K-Electric and asked to charge this hike in power price in consumers bills to be issued in the months of July and August 2022. Similarly, NEPRA, in another notification dated July 7, 2022, has asked all DISCOs except K-Electric to charge Rs7.9040 per kWh in the billing month of July 2022.     

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSeveral essential medicines vanish from Pakistani markets
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Several essential medicines vanish from Pakistani markets

Essential drugs have vanished from the medicine markets in Pakistan as the pharmaceutical sector has demanded an increase in the prices following a hike...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee hits new low of 227 against US dollar

Islamabad: The Pakistani rupee on Thursday continued its downward trend against the US dollar, hitting a new low of 227 during the morning trade...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA reserves decision on Rs7.91/unit hike in power price

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday reserved its judgement on a hearing over the approval of a Rs7.91 per unit...
Read more
HEADLINES

Free-falling rupee threat to national security, Sri Lanka-like scenario emerging: FPCCI

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Wednesday said that free-falling rupee has reached a point...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Free-falling rupee threat to national security, Sri Lanka-like scenario emerging: FPCCI

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Wednesday said that free-falling rupee has reached a point...

ECC approves tariff rationalisation for K-Electric

Exports of leather products witness 10.4pc increase

Textile exports surge by 25.5pc in FY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.