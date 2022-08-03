Sign inSubscribe
Finance Division raises alarm over advert of over 4,000 vacancies by Pakistan Post

Postal service plans to open 600 closed post offices in the country 

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday raised alarm over the Ministry of Communication’s advertisement for over 4,000 posts for its attached department Pakistan Post Office as the government struggles with acute budgetary and financial constraints. 

The advertisement has been made at a time when provinces are waiting for the release of the budget by the Finance Division since July 1. The disbursement of the development budget to provinces is pending for the last quarter of fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) after a major cut in the development budget.

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, the advertisement for a department which is dependent on grants of the government is being taken very seriously as it will add to the ministry’s financial burden. Officials of the Finance Division have reportedly discussed the same and are likely to take up the issue with the Prime Minister Office, suggesting to cancel or hold the recruitment process. 

“There is no need to recruit such a large number of people to run an organisation that is already in deficit. Instead of making it a profitable organisation through reforms, more burdens are being created,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Insiders claim that the recruitment of lower posts is usually used for facilitating political supporters of a minister. Soon after advertisement of the posts, rumors of front men and party leaders of the minister being approached for support in the recruitment process began circulating in the department and concerned ministry. 

When contacted, an official in the media department of Pakistan Post claimed that the establishment department of the Post Office advertised the posts keeping in view already vacant posts and new requirements. However, he could not answer queries regarding financial implications of the new recruitments and due approval from relevant authorities.  

The posts advertised include positions for manager, sales man, administrator, IT officer, engineering, district account officer, consultant, customer relation officer, office boy, clerks, postman, assistant private secretary, import officer, law officer, human resource, data entry operator, security officer, internee, admin clerical, and driver etc.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood, who is also a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), claimed that he has started work for the restoration of postal services. He said that directions were issued to open over 600 closed post offices.

According to the statement, with these steps taken by the minister, facilities will be available to millions of Pakistanis near their homes while many families will have access to direct and indirect employment opportunities.

“Unlike the plan of privatising the department by the previous government, the new government is restoring the closed offices. These steps being taken would include restoring the savings bank, pension, money order and other things besides improving services in rural areas,” he said.

 

Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

