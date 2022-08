Islamabad: The government on Saturday changed the rate of profit given on the National Saving Schemes.

The government has raised the profit rate on the Regular Income Savings Certificates to 12.60 percent, adding 24 points to the profit rate.

However, the profit rate on Pensioners, Behbood (Welfare) and Special Saving Certificate would remain unchanged.

The profit rate on Special Saving Certificate will remain same i.e. 13 percent.