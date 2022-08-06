Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

China’s MEC commissions 810 MWS power plant

By INP

Islamabad: The China Machinery Engineering Corp. (CMEC) successfully commissioned two gas turbines (405 MWs each) of the Punjab Thermal Power Ltd. (PTPL) power plant in the Jhang district.

“We have started simple-cycle commercial operations from the two RLNG-based gas turbines of total 810 megawatts capacity”, told PTPL.

Work on the 443 MWs steam turbine is also underway at fast pace to achieve the combined-cycle commercial operations, it added.

CMEC executed the project as the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor. PTPL has also signed an agreement with CMEC for operating the two gas turbines until the steam turbine is put into commercial operations, after which the two parties will renew the agreement to include the combined-cycle operations as well, an official of the CMEC said.

Work on the steam unit is almost complete but will take around six more months in achieving commercial operations due to complicated pre-commissioning procedures including chemical cleaning of the boiler, the official said.

The plant has a total combined-cycle capacity of 1242 MWs, the report added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleProfit rate on Regular Income Savings Certificates increased
Next articleProfit Roundup: The rupee stabilises. For good?
INP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Profit rate on Regular Income Savings Certificates increased

Islamabad: The government on Saturday changed the rate of profit given on the National Saving Schemes. The government has raised the profit rate on the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saved country from going default, says Miftah

Karachi: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said that the federal government had made tough decisions and saved the country from going...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imports will be controlled for next three months: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the government will be controlling imports for the next three months even if it comes...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to offer $390 per MT wheat price to Russia

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to offer a price of $390 per metric tonne to Russia on the import of wheat. This was decided...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Videos

The surprisingly large business of reselling online stores’ unwanted goods |...

Returned goods are certainly a pain point for online retailers. But they certainly are a tremendous business opportunity for those who want to fix...

Imports will be controlled for next three months: Miftah

Govt to offer $390 per MT wheat price to Russia

UAE to invest $1bn in Pakistani companies: state news agency

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.