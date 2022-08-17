Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan starts evaluating new facility as UK announces new GSP scheme

Pakistan among seven other countries that are to receive enhanced preferences

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started evaluating trade facilities with the United Kingdom (UK), as the foreign country has announced the launch of the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) effective from early next year, replacing its Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) scheme. 

The DCTS applies to 65 countries including Pakistan, offering lower tariffs and simpler rules of origin requirements for exporting to the UK.

According to sources, soon after the announcement of the new scheme, Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce has started analyzing duty concessions and facilities under the new system DCTS as Islamabad has been beneficiary of the enhanced framework of the GSP scheme of the UK after Brexit.

The officials concerned would communicate the same with traders/exporters of the country to avail maximum facilities under the new scheme.

As per the documents, those countries categorized under “Enhanced Framework/Preferences” include Sri Lanka, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Philippines and Uzbekistan. The other three categories are Comprehensive preferences (with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal among recipients), Standard preferences (India, Indonesia among others) and Economic Partnership Agreement.

The UK Government is also lowering or removing tariffs on an additional 156 products in DCTS Enhanced Preferences. The result of this change is that more than 85% of eligible lines now benefit from zero tariffs in DCTS Enhanced Preferences, covering trade worth around £ 2 billion.

The DCTS will come into effect in early 2023. The DCTS aims to support sustainable growth in developing countries through a more generous unilateral offer.

The DCTS applies to countries that currently benefit under the UK’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP). The GSP includes 47 countries in the GSP Least Developed Country (LDC) Framework and 18 additional countries or territories classified by the World Bank as low income (LIC) and lower-middle income (LMIC). It does not apply to countries classified by the World Bank as upper-middle income for 3 consecutive years, or to LICs and LMICs with a free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK.

Countries will lose DCTS Enhanced Preferences and move to DCTS Standard Preferences when their economies have developed enough to no longer be classified as economically vulnerable. The economic vulnerability assessment is revised in the DCTS, by suspending the criteria on export competitiveness and only applying the existing criteria on export diversification.

On Tuesday, the UK’s International Trade Secretary, The Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, launched the DCTS, providing tariff reductions and simpler terms of trade to 65 countries, including Pakistan, which will be implemented early next year.

Under the DCTS, Pakistan will continue to benefit from duty-free exports to the UK. In addition, the DCTS will remove tariffs on over 156 additional products. It will also simplify some seasonal tariffs, meaning additional and simpler access for Pakistan’s exports to the UK.

Total trade (goods and services) between the UK and Pakistan each year currently stands £2.9bn. In total, 94% of goods exported from Pakistan will be eligible for duty-free access to the UK. Pakistan will save £120m in tariffs on exports to the UK under the scheme.

“Pakistan, and other DCTS countries, will also be supported to participate in the international trading system through the UK’s Trade Center of Excellence, which will provide specialist support so that they can fully participate in the global trading system. This will include support on meeting trade standards, and participating in multilateral trade for a,” UK’s Trade Director for Pakistan and British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi, Sarah Mooney, said in a statement:

A prosperous UK-Pakistan relationship matters. As we celebrate 75 years of our bilateral relations, we want to further cement our strong ties and double bilateral trade by 2025. The newly announced DCTS Scheme will be pivotal in achieving this.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePSX turns around, gains 240 points
Next articleShell Pakistan Ltd. (SPL) to discontinue aviation operations across Pakistan
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Shell Pakistan Ltd. (SPL) to discontinue aviation operations across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Terming the aviation business in Pakistan one that is not commercially viable anymore, Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) on Wednesday decided to discontinue its...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 240.08 points, a positive change of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan announces price reduction for entire CKD portfolio

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has announced a price reduction across its entire completely-knocked-down (CKD) portfolio.  This decision completes the downward revision across...
Read more
HEADLINES

Remittances decrease by 8pc to $2.52bn in July

Islamabad: Workers' Remittances fell by 8.6% to $2.52 billion in the month of July’22, from $2.76 billion recorded in the previous month, the latest...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan announces price reduction for entire CKD portfolio

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has announced a price reduction across its entire completely-knocked-down (CKD) portfolio.  This decision completes the downward revision across...

Remittances decrease by 8pc to $2.52bn in July

Miftah terms self-reliance, export promotion as pre-requisites for progress

Big industry grows by 11.7pc during FY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.