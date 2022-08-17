Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

KSE-100 index closes at 43,676.56 points

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 240.08 points, a positive change of 0.55 percent, closing at 43,676.56 points against 43,436.48 points on the last working day.

A total of 607,995,986 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 518,045,853 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.129 billion against Rs16.215 billion on last trading day.

As many as 356 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 153 of them recorded gain and 171 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 209,086,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.73, WorldCall Telecom with volume of 53,211,500 and price per share of Rs1.30 and Hascol Petrol with volume of 48,292,000 and price per share of Rs6.67.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.50 per share, closing at Rs1,540 whereas the runner up was Systems Limited, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs21.38 to Rs382.82.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs200 per share closing at Rs10,200 followed by Nestle PakistanXD, the share price of which declined by Rs150 to close at Rs6,000.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil slips to six-month low as recession fears weigh
Next articlePakistan starts evaluating new facility as UK announces new GSP scheme
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Shell Pakistan Ltd. (SPL) to discontinue aviation operations across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Terming the aviation business in Pakistan one that is not commercially viable anymore, Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) on Wednesday decided to discontinue its...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan starts evaluating new facility as UK announces new GSP scheme

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started evaluating trade facilities with the United Kingdom (UK), as the foreign country has announced the launch of the Developing Countries...
Read more
HEADLINES

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan announces price reduction for entire CKD portfolio

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has announced a price reduction across its entire completely-knocked-down (CKD) portfolio.  This decision completes the downward revision across...
Read more
HEADLINES

Remittances decrease by 8pc to $2.52bn in July

Islamabad: Workers' Remittances fell by 8.6% to $2.52 billion in the month of July’22, from $2.76 billion recorded in the previous month, the latest...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan announces price reduction for entire CKD portfolio

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has announced a price reduction across its entire completely-knocked-down (CKD) portfolio.  This decision completes the downward revision across...

Remittances decrease by 8pc to $2.52bn in July

Miftah terms self-reliance, export promotion as pre-requisites for progress

Big industry grows by 11.7pc during FY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.