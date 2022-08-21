Sign inSubscribe
Power price likely to go up by Rs4.69 per unit

NEPRA will conduct a hearing to review July FCA on August 31

By INP
Power sector

ISLAMABAD: The price of electricity is likely to go up once again as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed an application with NEPRA seeking power tariff increase by PKR4.69 per unit, it was learnt on Sunday.

According to the details, the CPPA has filed a requested for the price of power to be increased by PKR4.69 per unit on account of the monthly fuel adjustment charges (FCA) of July.

NEPRA will conduct a hearing in this regard on August 31. Once approved, the increase will put an additional burden of over PKR65 billion on consumers.

The CPPA has submitted that 35.17% of electricity was generated from water, 12.74% from coal, 1.46% from diesel, 6.42% from furnace oil during the last month.

According to the agency, the cost of electricity generated by diesel was PKR27.88 per unit while electricity generated from furnace oil was PKR35.69 per unit.

CPPA said that the reference cost for July was set at Rs6.28 per unit while the production cost was PKR10.98 per unit.

INP

