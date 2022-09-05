Sign inSubscribe
Floods destroy 105 mini hydropower stations in Malakand, Hazara 

Over 33pc of KP’s mini-hydel power stations affected by floods

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: As many as 105 mini hydel power stations in nine districts of Malakand and Hazara division have been severely damaged or destroyed completely due to rains and floods, according to a preliminary report compiled by the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

The damage and destruction has caused a total loss of Rs480 million. According to PEDO’s report, 25 power stations in Swat, 19 in Chitral, 14 in Dir Upper, 13 each in Shangla and Kohistan, nine in Bitgram, eight in Mansehra, and two each in Lower Dir and Buner have been affected.

In addition, a 400 KW power station in Bahrain, a 500 KW power station in Utror, a 300 KW power station in Ranolia, a 300 KW power station in Mansehra, a 100 KW power station in Kaghan, a 40 KW power station in Kohistan and 15 KW power station in Swat have been also been affected.

According to the organisation’s project director, mini-hydel power stations in Dubir, Lower Kohistan, Kalan, Bahrain and Swat are the worst affected. 

It may be noted here that PEDO had completed the set up of 316 micro-hydel power stations across the province till June, of which 105 have been affected by the floods.

 

