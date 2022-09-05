Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to revise GDP targets as floods batter economy

Poverty rate, inflation expected to rise 

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to revise gross domestic product (GDP) targets due to devastating floods in the country which will slow down production in various sectors.

Sources said that the GDP growth will remain around 2.3 per cent during the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23). The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) had forecasted 3.5pc GDP in a recent report.

They said that the floods have severely impacted the agricultural sector in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Therefore, growth in the agricultural sector is expected to decelerate by 0.7pc from the planned target of 3.9pc during the current fiscal.

Similarly, growth in the industrial sector is also estimated to come down by 1.9pc from the planned target of 5.9pc, while the post-flood growth of the services sector is estimated to be 3.5pc against the target of 5.1pc set for FY23.

According to sources, 37pc of the country’s population has been affected by recent floods, leading to an unprecedented increase in poverty and unemployment, which could ultimately push the poverty rate from 21pc to 36pc while the inflation rate can reach 30pc during the current fiscal year.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFloods destroy 105 mini hydropower stations in Malakand, Hazara 
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Floods destroy 105 mini hydropower stations in Malakand, Hazara 

PESHAWAR: As many as 105 mini hydel power stations in nine districts of Malakand and Hazara division have been severely damaged or destroyed completely...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX loses 449 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed a bearish trend, losing 449.81 points, a negative change of 1.06%, closing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance minister wants nation to live within its means

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday said that the nation has to live within its current national resources by which the government can...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt releases Rs7bn for Swat Motorway Phase-2

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released Rs7 billion for the construction of the Swat Motorway Phase-2 project. The provincial government is constructing the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX loses 449 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed a bearish trend, losing 449.81 points, a negative change of 1.06%, closing...

Euro hits 20-year low on Russian gas halt

Oil prices jump more than $2 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Finance minister wants nation to live within its means

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.