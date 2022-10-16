Decoding the progress of Naya Pakistan Housing

It all started with proceedings from the parliament. The Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA) was asked to provide an update on progress made by them in building 5 million low cost units (LCUs) for lower income groups. In response, a very long tabulation came to the conclusion that in four years all NAPHDA has to show for itself are 172,428 housing units in various projects throughout the country..

Except even that number is a huge stretch.