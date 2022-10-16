Sign inSubscribe
Decoding the progress of Naya Pakistan Housing

A project-by-project dive to reveal the real progress of Naya Pakistan Housing.

Posted by: Profit

It all started with proceedings from the parliament. The Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA) was asked to provide an update on progress made by them in building 5 million low cost units (LCUs) for lower income groups. In response, a very long tabulation came to the conclusion that in four years all NAPHDA has to show for itself are 172,428 housing units in various projects throughout the country.. 

Except even that number is a huge stretch. 

It is not the number of housing units completed or under-construction. Let’s go section by section and then we will re-assess the performance of NAPHDA which costs the taxpayer Rs.1 billion in salaries and operating expenses per year. The  projects presented to the senate are also mentioned on NAPHDA website as Progress on NAPHDA projects which as we shall find out below is a very misleading title by NAPHDA. In this post, I will focus on section A presented in to the Senate, which comprises low cost units in urban areas. As per the list,  53,758 LCUs are to be delivered in urban areas. We will  go region by region as has been detailed in the list.

 

Profit

