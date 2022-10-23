River Edge sounds like a serene place in England, nestled by a flowing blue river and on a land populated by forever green foliage. It isn’t. It is, in fact, a highly contested and controversial housing society located along the wide and very industrial-looking Multan Road, a little further from Thokar Niaz Baig. The object of much hope and some excitement, the project is not known as River Edge anymore, but has expanded onto the riverside, and on agricultural land owned by the government.
Up a river without a paddle
The story of River Edge, now known as Park View, is possibly one of the most well-known housing society controversies