Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SINOVAC looks to invest in Punjab’s health, livestock sector

The Chinese company that gave Pakistan its first Covid-vaccines may invest as much as $200 million in Punjab.

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE:  The Chinese biotech company SINOVAC which gave the first Covid-19 vaccinations shots to Pakistan has expressed an interest in investing in the health and livestock sector in Punjab. Informed sources have told Profit the investment may be worth as much as $200 million. 

According to the details, the company’s delegation  held an elaborate meeting with the Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department (ICI&SDD) Ahmed Javed Qazi regarding the investment and  discussed potential investment in the medical sector also rather than just in health and livestock. 

In a brief sidebar chat, Qazi told Profit that the delegation was interested in investment in Punjab and for that they were given options of various Special Economic Zones (SEZs). “Our SEZs under CPEC are very lucrative for foreign investors and we also gave the Chinese delegation the option of different SEZs. Our SEZs offer one-window facilitation services to investors in terms of providing information/facilitating and authorizing investment. SEZs reduce the cost of doing business, enhance productivity and encourage investments,” he said. “The Chinese company wants to manufacture vaccinations here. We asked them to work for vaccination of livestock as well. Apart from this, the delegation told us that they were also doing detailed research on dengue cure.” 

Qazi added that Punjab has emerged as an investment destination in the South Asian region mainly due to Pakistan’s most liberal investment policy. “All sectors of our economy are open for investment unless specifically prohibited or restricted for reasons of national security and public safety. Similarly, foreign equity investment is allowed up to 100% whereas there is no need for permission from the government to start a business,” he added. 

Secretary ICCI&SDD further informed that the Arbitration Act of 2011 gives the right to all investors to approach High Courts for recognition. “Our Protection of Economic Reforms Act, 1992, that prohibits the government from compulsorily acquiring any foreign, industrial or commercial enterprise established or owned in any form by a foreign or Pakistani investor for private gain in accordance with law. Foreign Investment Protection and Promotion Act, 1976 allows foreign investors in an industrial undertaking at any time repatriate in the currency of the country from which the investment originated including profits & any additional amount.”

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRift between govt, fertiliser industry grows after scathing letter
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Rift between govt, fertiliser industry grows after scathing letter

A rift is growing between the federal government and fertiliser manufacturers after the industry banded together to write a scathing letter to the finance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Haval to launch Pakistan’s first locally built hybrid vehicle

LAHORE: Haval Pakistan is set to launch Pakistan’s first completely-knocked-down (CKD) hybrid-electric-vehicle (HEV) later this November. The vehicle will be part of its CKD...
Read more
HEADLINES

Silkbank addresses NPL issue, enters REIT agreement for disposal of mortgaged land

Silkbank has informed through a press release that in order to improve the bank’s financial position, Silkbank has entered into a REIT arrangement for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan could face difficulty in restructuring its dollar bonds: Report

According to a report by the Financial Times, there could be a big problem in the option to restructure one of Pakistan’s close-to-maturity dollar...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Haval to launch Pakistan’s first locally built hybrid vehicle

LAHORE: Haval Pakistan is set to launch Pakistan’s first completely-knocked-down (CKD) hybrid-electric-vehicle (HEV) later this November. The vehicle will be part of its CKD...

The fate of Naya Pakistan Housing | Featured in Profit

Silkbank addresses NPL issue, enters REIT agreement for disposal of mortgaged land

Pakistan could face difficulty in restructuring its dollar bonds: Report

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.