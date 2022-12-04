Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Why are $300 million worth of oilseeds stuck at Port Qasim?

Bureaucratic red-taping may result in an uptick in the prices of essential food commodities

Posted by: Abdullah Niazi

On the 20th of October this year, two shipments were stopped at Port Qasim in Karachi. The shipments contained GMO oilseeds worth some $100 million on board. And despite the very vocal protestations of the importers that had paid for the consignments, they stayed stuck at the port pending a single certification from the ministry of climate change. 

In the month and a half since the initial arrival of the first consignment, a lot has happened. More shipments of the oilseeds have arrived at Port Qasim only to be piled up with the older containers. The ensuing battle over the fate of the oilseeds has seen many different twists and turns. From a war of words that almost came to blows at a meeting of a standing committee of the national assembly to threats and warnings of soaring prices of poultry and edible oil. 

The question is, what in the world is happening? Profit looks at what the oilseed shipments are, why there is so much controversy over them, how bureaucratic red-taping has unnecessarily complicated the matter, and what the effects of this delay might be on the prices of essential food commodities.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi is senior editor at Profit. He also covers agriculture and climate change. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Banking

The SBP is verbal

Any two-bit relationship therapist will be able to tell you one simple, oft-repeated, common knowledge mantra about life: Communication is key. This is as...
Read more
FEATURED

Image of health, much?

Image Pakistan, a fabrics manufacturer dealing in embroidered fabrics and ready to wear products for women, has recently obtained a stay order against SECP’s probes. Why would a company do such a thing if it has nothing to hide?
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.