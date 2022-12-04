Why are $300 million worth of oilseeds stuck at Port Qasim?

On the 20th of October this year, two shipments were stopped at Port Qasim in Karachi. The shipments contained GMO oilseeds worth some $100 million on board. And despite the very vocal protestations of the importers that had paid for the consignments, they stayed stuck at the port pending a single certification from the ministry of climate change.

In the month and a half since the initial arrival of the first consignment, a lot has happened. More shipments of the oilseeds have arrived at Port Qasim only to be piled up with the older containers. The ensuing battle over the fate of the oilseeds has seen many different twists and turns. From a war of words that almost came to blows at a meeting of a standing committee of the national assembly to threats and warnings of soaring prices of poultry and edible oil.