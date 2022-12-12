With the price cap, how will we get oil from Russia to Pakistan?

In an effort to limit the Kremlin’s capacity to continue funding the conflict in Ukraine, the Group of Seven (G7) price ceiling and the European Union’s complete ban on Russian seaborne oil went into effect on Monday.

The G7, EU, and Australia decided to establish a cap on the price of Russian oil at $60 per barrel on December 2. The EU announced a restriction on Russian crude oil transported by sea back in May. The 27-member group also announced that beginning on February 5, a prohibition on the imports of refined petroleum products will be in effect.

In tweets on social media on Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Moscow’s envoy to international organisations in Vienna, reiterated Russia’s position that it will not supply oil to nations who adopt the cap.