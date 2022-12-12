Sign inSubscribe
With the price cap, how will we get oil from Russia to Pakistan?

The west has imposed new sanctions on Russia by capping the price of seaborne oil at $60 per barrel. Russia has rejected this, and has said it will not deal with any country that complies with these sanctions

Posted by: Asad Ullah Kamran

In an effort to limit the Kremlin’s capacity to continue funding the conflict in Ukraine, the Group of Seven (G7) price ceiling and the European Union’s complete ban on Russian seaborne oil went into effect on Monday.

The G7, EU, and Australia decided to establish a cap on the price of Russian oil at $60 per barrel on December 2. The EU announced a restriction on Russian crude oil transported by sea back in May. The 27-member group also announced that beginning on February 5, a prohibition on the imports of refined petroleum products will be in effect.

In tweets on social media on Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Moscow’s envoy to international organisations in Vienna, reiterated Russia’s position that it will not supply oil to nations who adopt the cap.

Separate from this flurry of activity, Pakistan has been in talks with the Russian Federation to procure cheap oil from them. But as the details of the conversations between Pakistan and Russia have come to the fore, it has become increasingly clear that the hurdles in the way of Russian oil becoming a reality are far larger than any possible benefit from it. But with the federal government still using it as a political talking point, is there any possibility of Pakistan pulling it off despite the sanctions?

 

The author is a staff member

