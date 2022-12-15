Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Oilseed worth $350m remains stuck at port despite fresh release orders

Despite FTO order, concerned authorities hesitant to allow GMO seed in the country

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Oilseeds vessels stuck at Karachi port, carrying cargo worth $350 million, have not been released despite a release order issued by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), an issue that has seen various government departments pitted against each other. 

According to reliable sources, concerned ministries and departments are hesitant to allow the release of the Soybean seeds, which are Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO), fearing repercussions of such a move in terms of Pakistan international commitments.

On Friday, the FTO had ordered the Ministry of Climate Change to issue a one-time approval for the release and treat it as a special case under Rule 27 of the Biosafety Rules, 2005. But authorities remain hesitant keeping in mind Pakistan’s international commitment to implement the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety to the Convention on Biological Diversity, signed in 2001 and rectified in 2009.

“We are one of the over 100 non-GMO countries which have signed the agreement. In case we allow the release of a few vessels (of GMO oilseeds) our agriculture exports and trade with the non-GMO countries will be undermined,” said an official at the Ministry of Food Security and Research, requesting anonymity. He added that concerned departments should keep international obligations in mind while deciding the fate of a few vessels. According to him, until there is a policy for GMO products duly approved and in accordance with the spirit of the international agreement signed by the country, it is difficult to deal with the case of imported oilseed. 

When contacted, a member of the All Pakistan Solvent Extractors’ Association (APSEA) confirmed that the imported Soybean vessels worth over $350 million have not been released so far. According to him, no reason was being given by the government.

Insiders say there is also some confusion in the text of the FTO order pertaining to exactly what the importers are allowed to do in this case with the GMO products.

Under the existing Biosafety Rules 2005, any commercial import of genetically engineered products for the purposes of food, feed, or processing, requires an approval from the National Biosafety Committee (NBC), an inter-ministerial body with representation from EPA, commerce, food security, health services, climate change and others..

Pakistan is signatory to, and has ratified, various multilateral environmental agreements, conventions and protocols. Consequently, it is mandatory for the state to ensure the implementation of the agreements. Pakistan’s regulations and guidelines for biosafety will also have to show compliance with the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, which Pakistan has ratified.

However, both the government bodies and importers are fully aware that GMOs have been imported. As per experts, there are proper systems of checks and balances in place in countries using GMOs whereas Pakistan did not have a proper mechanism, policy, or the expertise for this.

As per available documents, at least 257 vessels of oilseed have arrived in the country from 2017 to February 2022. The concerned department of the food ministry, the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), has simply been fumigating the vessels to avoid any pest-related risks.

The Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety to the Convention on Biological Diversity is an international treaty governing the movements of living modified organisms (LMOs) resulting from modern biotechnology from one country to another. It was adopted on 29 January 2000 as a supplementary agreement to the Convention on Biological Diversity and entered into force on 11 September 2003.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, ADB sign $475m flood loan deal
Next articleSomon Air returns to Pakistan after six years  
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Waste to Energy ? 

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab cabinet has authorised the expression of interest for a waste-to-energy project, according to Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who claims that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Millat Tractors switches to four day work week due to worst start to fiscal year in five years 

LAHORE: Millat Tractors notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it will, henceforth be observing a four day work with Fridays being declared non-production...
Read more
HEADLINES

Somon Air returns to Pakistan after six years  

LAHORE: Tajikistan’s private airline, Somon Air, restored its operations in Pakistan after six years. The airline is headquartered in the capital city Dushanbe and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, ADB sign $475m flood loan deal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's economic affairs minister said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, ADB sign $475m flood loan deal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's economic affairs minister said...

Tis the season for Hawala and hundi: Gap spreads between interbank and open market

Engro Fertilizers organizes “Grow More Wheat” campaign with Punjab government to boost wheat productivity

Pakistan’s automotive industry continues steady growth in November

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.