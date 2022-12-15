Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Somon Air returns to Pakistan after six years  

The company will provide non-scheduled flights from Dushnabe to Islamabad

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Tajikistan’s private airline, Somon Air, restored its operations in Pakistan after six years. The airline is headquartered in the capital city Dushanbe and had its maiden voyage from Dushanbe to Islamabad on December 13; a day prior to Tajikistan’s President visiting Pakistan on an official two day visit. The airline is now the only one to provide a direct route between Tajikistan and Pakistan. 

Soman Air’s operations will, however, be limited to non-scheduled flights.“They have been given permission to operate non-scheduled flights for the moment. It is up to them if they plan to start scheduled flights on the route as well” Saifullah Khan, Spokesperson Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, told Profit. 

The company previously operated flights twice a week from Dushnabe to Lahore in 2016. The Lahore to Dushnabe route was seen as a diplomatic breakthrough between Pakistan and Tajikistan at the time but the operations did not last. Flights were reduced to once a week in July, and then the company ultimately ceased its operations entirely in August of that year. 

Difference between scheduled and non-scheduled flights 

Scheduled flights are those that operate regularly and are planned well in advance. Subsequently, flight schedules are drawn up to cover several months or even years at a time. Airlines are thus committed to flying the planes for the specified periods on the routes, whether they are filled or not. 

Conversely, non-scheduled flights  operate irregularly and require smaller periods between being planned and the flight actually taking off. 

Non-scheduled flights generally operate only at peak periods on specific routes. “We are informed prior to each non-scheduled flight. Subsequently, an airline operating non-scheduled flights can have a non-traditional and variable schedule. It will depend on them and whenever the need arises for them to conduct flights.They will inform us accordingly.” 

Non-scheduled flights generally occur when the airline is anticipating a full load or is able to create a full load through pre-selling tickets. Therefore, you could have one to two flights a month or even one to two flights a week depending on the demand for the routes. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOilseed worth $350m remains stuck at port despite fresh release orders
Next articleMillat Tractors switches to four day work week due to worst start to fiscal year in five years 
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Waste to Energy ? 

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab cabinet has authorised the expression of interest for a waste-to-energy project, according to Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who claims that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Millat Tractors switches to four day work week due to worst start to fiscal year in five years 

LAHORE: Millat Tractors notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it will, henceforth be observing a four day work with Fridays being declared non-production...
Read more
HEADLINES

Oilseed worth $350m remains stuck at port despite fresh release orders

ISLAMABAD: Oilseeds vessels stuck at Karachi port, carrying cargo worth $350 million, have not been released despite a release order issued by the Federal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, ADB sign $475m flood loan deal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's economic affairs minister said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, ADB sign $475m flood loan deal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's economic affairs minister said...

Tis the season for Hawala and hundi: Gap spreads between interbank and open market

Engro Fertilizers organizes “Grow More Wheat” campaign with Punjab government to boost wheat productivity

Pakistan’s automotive industry continues steady growth in November

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.