Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt set to introduce policy on local manufacturing of solar panels

By Ahmad Ahmadani
Solar panel cell on dramatic sunset sky background,clean Alternative power energy concept.

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to manufacture solar panels in the country, and in this regard Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif has tasked the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) to ensure the federal cabinet’s approval on a policy latest by March 31, 2023.

According to sources, the minister for finance and revenue has been tasked to work out a plan for early release of solar panels stuck at ports while a forex cushion would be kept for uninterrupted import of solar equipment for the success of the PM’s initiative for solarisation. 

One of the sources said the PM while chairing a meeting to review the progress of energy conservation, issued 11 directions to various ministries, divisions and organisations for compliance as per the given timeline and submission of progress report to the PM’s office. 

They said the premier has directed to make 2000 MW solar power plants operational by September 10, 2023, and directed the MoI&P to finalise the policy for local manufacturing of E-Bikes latest by March 1, 2023. 

Meanwhile, the MoI&P in consultation with the finance division and revenue division should decide the timeline for 100% production of E-Bikes and provision of allied services. 

The government is making a concerted effort to cut the $ 27 billion annual import bill by taking some measures for energy conservation, added the source.

Insiders say the PM’s office has advised all concerned ministries and authorities to ensure compliance, and adhere to the given timelines along with a progress report to be submitted to the PMO.

According to one source, decisions taken by the PM in a meeting on a strategic roadmap for energy conservation, included the bid initiation for the first phase of solarisation of government buildings. 

The cut-off date for solarisation of federal government buildings is fixed for April 30, 2023. And, AEDB is to ensure that relevant data should be finalised by January 15, 2023. 

Similarly, the issuance of the bidding documents for generation of 2000 MWs of solar power on 11 KV feeders will also be initiated, ensuring the commissioning of the projects by September 10, 2023. 

Furthermore, the PM has directed the cabinet division that a committee comprising Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi, MNA (Convener), Minister for Industries, MoS Finance and MoS Petroleum shall be constituted immediately to comprehensively review “The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997,” (as amended upto 2021) and suggest legislative improvements.

It is also learnt from sources that the PM has directed the petroleum division, Sui companies to ensure installation of 550,000 conical baffles in existing geysers by October 31, 2023, and Science and Technology Division (S&T)/Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to ensure compliance of installation of conical baffles in all geysers currently being manufactured in Pakistan.

More directions include the PSQCA discontinuing the manufacturing and sale of incandescent bulbs after June 30, 2023, so that the transition takes place smoothly. 

Moreover, the PM has directed the minister for board of investment (BOI), MoI&P, Ministry of S&T, the power division, and National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) to ensure that the committee headed by the minister for BoI should furnish a progress report of its meetings with all relevant stakeholders.

It should also recommend interventions for replacement of existing fans in use by lifeline electricity consumers, in consultation with power, S&T divisions and NEECA.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Engro Corporation, Royal Vopak celebrate 25 years of strategic partnership for value creation in Pakistan
Next article
Explaining ECC’s big changes to agreements with three important power plants
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NEPRA approves Rs7.43/unit cut in power tariff for Karachiites

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved a reduction of Rs 7.43 per unit in the power tariff for the...

90% of Geneva pledges are project loans. What does that mean? 

KSB Pumps resumes production after 10 days

Smog Towers: A quick fix?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.