Future Fest 2023: ‘Tis the season for a comeback?

After a debacle last year that annoyed visitors and the startup folks alike, Future Fest largely pulled off this year’s tech meetup smoothly in a bid to restore its reputation, with the presence of Saudi startups being one of the main highlights of the event.

This year’s event was inaugurated at Lahore’s Expo Center on January 6 by President Arif Alvi, who welcomed the participants and highlighted the investment opportunities that the budding local tech industry has to offer.