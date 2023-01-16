Future Fest 2023: ‘Tis the season for a comeback?

After a debacle last year that annoyed visitors and the startup folks alike, Future Fest largely pulled off this year’s tech meetup smoothly in a bid to restore its reputation, with the presence of Saudi startups being one of the main highlights of the event.
This year’s event was inaugurated at Lahore’s Expo Center on January 6 by President Arif Alvi, who welcomed the participants and highlighted the investment opportunities that the budding local tech industry has to offer.
The event, which ended on January 8, hosted hundreds of speakers which included CEOs, government officials, and visiting delegates. According to the management of the event, they had 250 speakers and 150 international guests from 15 countries at the event.