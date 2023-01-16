The Bank of Khyber is setting out its line of defence against the treasury single account

There is a problem at the Bank of Khyber (BOK). It is taking a beating because of a banking instrument called the treasury single account (TSA). To revamp, the bank is trying to look and operate more like a commercial bank. That, in a few lines, is the summary of this story. But what does any of this mean?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has long been asking Pakistan to implement a treasury single account (TSA) for better use of funds. While this step will help with fiscal consolidation, it has an impact on the banking sector in Pakistan – some banks more than others. The role of provincial banks comes into question following the complete transition to TSA which means these banks need to rethink their strategy beyond being a bank for the government.



