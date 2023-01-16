Sign inSubscribe
Banking

The Bank of Khyber is setting out its line of defence against the treasury single account

Attracting deposits, seasoned employees, and increasing gender diversity may help the bank wean off its dependence on the government

Ariba Shahid
Posted by: Ariba Shahid

There is a problem at the Bank of Khyber (BOK). It is taking a beating because of a banking instrument called the treasury single account (TSA). To revamp, the bank is trying to look and operate more like a commercial bank. That, in a few lines, is the summary of this story. But what does any of this mean? 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has long been asking Pakistan to implement a treasury single account (TSA) for better use of funds. While this step will help with fiscal consolidation, it has an impact on the banking sector in Pakistan – some banks more than others. The role of provincial banks comes into question following the complete transition to TSA which means these banks need to rethink their strategy beyond being a bank for the government.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


Article continues after this advertisement

 

Ariba Shahid
Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

2 COMMENTS

  2. NBP is only surviving on FBR money. If FBR is asked to use the most efficient FI, NBP would be the last bank. In this time and age, why are tax Rs restricted on one bank only?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.