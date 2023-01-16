The Bank of Khyber is setting out its line of defence against the treasury single account

There is a problem at the Bank of Khyber (BOK). It is taking a beating because of a banking instrument called the treasury single account (TSA). To revamp, the bank is trying to look and operate more like a commercial bank. That, in a few lines, is the summary of this story. But what does any of this mean?
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has long been asking Pakistan to implement a treasury single account (TSA) for better use of funds. While this step will help with fiscal consolidation, it has an impact on the banking sector in Pakistan – some banks more than others. The role of provincial banks comes into question following the complete transition to TSA which means these banks need to rethink their strategy beyond being a bank for the government.
NBP is only surviving on FBR money. If FBR is asked to use the most efficient FI, NBP would be the last bank. In this time and age, why are tax Rs restricted on one bank only?