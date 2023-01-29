Byram D Avari, the Parsis of Karachi, and the future of Pakistan

There is an air that surrounds the Indian subcontinent’s Parsi community. It is the sort of local fascination that the rest of the world could never understand. Found in small, close-knit, and affluent groups the Parsis of Bombay and Karachi in particular are famed custodians of the inextricable trinity of wealth, high-culture, and social capital.

In both these cities, they have their own neighbourhoods, their own community centres, their own customs, places of worship, and businesses. All of these aspects are stitched together to create the veil of mystique that hangs over them. It is also a community that is fast disappearing.

Karachi’s Parsi Colony, a clean, gated enclave, is dotted with enormous mansions and bungalows with sprawling lawns, shady trees and huge balconies. The colony is different from the rest of Karachi. For one it is not cramped. If a stranger to the city were to be blindfolded and enter the area, they would never believe that Karachi has a real estate or a population problem. In the middle of Pakistan’s embattled metropolitan, it is the remnant of a time gone by, of what an imagined past might look like. It is a place where one would expect polite evening teas, brisk walks early in the morning, pedigree dogs, big cars and all the other things that come with money.

Its other distinguishing feature is silence.

Over the past few decades in particular, there has been an exodus from the Parsi Colony. Houses are boarded up, businesses have sold out or shut shop, the streets are empty and most of Pakistan’s Zoroastrians have moved abroad in search of greener pastures. That is a story that is all too familiar. A country with baggage, a fraught political system, a boom-and-bust economy, and appalling human development indicators is not a place anyone wants to live, do business, or raise their children. That is why, perhaps, Pakistan’s brain drain situation aggravated last year, as more than 750,000 educated young men and women chose to seek employment overseas mainly because of the uncertain economic and political situation.

As a small minority community, the Parsis have given the subcontinent a disproportionate number of household figures. Names like Cowasjee, Marker, Malbari, and Wadia are etched into the history of this region. Yet in Pakistan, perhaps no name holds as much weight or prominence as Avari.

Last week saw the passing of Byram D Avari, who died of a brief illness. A highly respected business figure in Pakistan, he was also a prolific swimmer, a gold-medalist in yachting, and perhaps, most significantly the quiet, genial figurehead of Pakistan’s dwindling Parsi community. He leaves behind two sons, Xexeres and Dinshaw, and a daughter, Zeena. He was 81.