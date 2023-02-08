The downsizing rigmarole continues

KARACHI: When it rains, it pours. And Pakistan’s startup ecosystem has caught the worst part of it for the past year or so. In the latest in a series of lows, e-commerce platforms Daraz and Byte have been experiencing serious downsizing, whereby they have cut 11% and about 30% of their workforces respectively. Earlier, tech giant foodpanda also discretely laid off employees as the startup This looming threat of unemployment has both the companies’ employees teetering on the precipice of getting fired. Apart from the overall economic slowdown in Pakistan, what else can be causing such pressing job insecurity in the startup industry?

What has been happening in Pakistan’s startup ecosystem?

The last year ended with a total of an estimated $355 million raised in disclosed funding across 57 deals by Pakistan’s startups in 2022, according to data compiled by VC and insights firm Invest2Innovate (i2i). Compared to more than $380 million of funding in 2021, last year’s numbers translate to a drop of about 6.6%. This might not seem like a significant drop, however, when considered in light of the expected increase in funding every year, even a small drop seems sizable. The tl;dr below explains how the last quarter of 2022 recorded the lowest amounts of startup funding in the last four years.

Read: Last year was brutal for startups. This year might be even more so

For those who thought that last year was the final step in the opposite direction, with prominent startups like Airlift and SWVL shutting down operations in Pakistan, the worst is yet to come. After last year’s abysmal performance, the situation seems to be worsening this year. Startup funding is expected to drop even further and companies, like the ones discussed above, are reacting by prioritising profits over growth and slashing their workforces. We might be headed towards an economic crisis as bad as the one during Covid.

Why is this happening?

According to Insights, Asia encountered a 70.52% year-on-year and a 38.72% quarter-on-quarter decline in startup funding in 2022. Moreover, the last quarter recorded the poorest performance of startup funding in Asia in five years, whereby only $16.3B was raised. The deal count of 2,371 has also been the lowest count recorded since the pandemic lockdowns across the continent. This shows that venture capital investment all over Asia has been declining.

CB Insights’ data shows that Pakistan recorded the lowest investment of $15.15M in the last quarter of 2022 compared to emerging markets. While the rest were northwards of $100 million, except for Brazil, which was at $600M, Pakistan only recorded $15.15 million. Moreover, Pakistan also experienced the steepest decline in quarter-to-quarter investment and the second-worst decline in year-on-year investment.

This slowdown can be attributed to the global recession we are living through. It can be argued that the domino effect of a global economic slowdown, paired with the dreadful local macroeconomic crisis is cascading down to Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, explaining the aggressive downsizing in Daraz and Byte. More could also be coming.