An introduction to stock valuations

Have you ever wondered how companies determine the value of their stocks, or how investors decide whether a stock is a good investment? Stock market valuations play a crucial role in answering these questions and determining the value of a company’s stock.

In the world of finance, stock market valuations are like a detective story, where financial analysts and investors use a variety of methods and models to determine a stock’s worth. From traditional methods like the book value of a stock and the dividend discount model, to more complex models like the discounted cash flow model (don’t worry, we’ll explain these terms in a while), stock market valuations is an art as much as it is a science .